MTSU soccer falls in Conference USA Semifinals

Middle Tennessee women’s soccer fell short against the Missouri State Bears in the 2025 C-USA Women’s Soccer Championship Semifinals, ending with a final score of 2-1.

This was the first match of the season between the Blue Raiders and the Bears, who managed to pull off a 2-0 upset against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in its CUSA Quarterfinals match.

Missouri State wasted no time in establishing its lead, as junior forward Lillie Rasmussen found the back of the net off a favorable bounce off the goal post in the 4th minute.

The Bears attempted to keep the momentum in their favor, but the MTSU defensive line held firm after surrendering the early goal and only allowed one more shot during the early onslaught.

The Blue Raiders struggled to find their own offensive footing, as they were unable to notch a single shot for the first 20 minutes. Finally, in the 22nd minute, MTSU snapped its early offensive woes as junior forward Taijah Fraser recovered an unsuccessful cross and slotted the ball past the opposing goalie to even the score at 1-1.

The tie between the teams did not last long, as Missouri State promptly responded with another goal in the 32nd minute from freshman midfielder Ellie Neath to regain its advantage.

The Blue Raiders were unable to respond with another goal and only tallied two more shots for the half following Fraser’s 22nd minute goal. The Bear’s defensive line was effective in neutralizing MTSU’s top scorer, Emma Pettersen, who would end the half- and ultimately the match- without a single shot.

Missouri State controlled the pace of the match for the remainder of the half, but the MTSU defensive line stagnated a late Missouri State offensive surge and held the score at 2-1 going into halftime.

Missouri State couldn’t replicate its early offense of the first half and opted to ease the pace of the match to protect its one goal lead. MTSU would similarly begin the second half with slow offensive sets, as stifling defensive pressure from the Bears kept the Blue Raiders’ offensive advancements at bay.

The two teams would only tally a single shot each through the first fifteen minutes of the second half, as the game settled into a methodical back-and-forth.

As time to deadlock the match dwindled, MTSU’s offense intensified as they looked for an equalizer. In the 80th minute, the Blue Raiders caught Missouri State off guard and had a look at an empty goal but, due to a contest outside of the goal box from Bears goalie, Ella Becker, no goals were surrendered.

The Blue Raiders’ desperate offensive surge persisted as they notched a quick succession of opportunities to score but fell short of tying the match.

Missouri State’s defensive line refused to break in the face of late Blue Raider pressure, and its offensive line helped bleed the remaining clock, as the score held at 2-1 as the match concluded.

Missouri State will play in the C-USA Championship Game against the Liberty Flames on Friday, Nov. 6.

