The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 11 opponent

Ahead of MTSU’s (1-7, 0-4 CUSA) salute to service matchup with the Florida International Panthers (3-5, 2-3 CUSA), Kevin Barral of the Paws Up Podcast offered insight about the team from the 305.

Through eight games, Florida International has been inconsistent at times. The highest point of the season so far for the Panthers was a 25-6 road win over Western Kentucky University. The Panthers have seen some rough stretches though, including dropping their last two games to Conference USA opponents.

“Tough, tough stretch, a lot of it really has been self-inflicted penalties,” Barral said.

The opposing coach: Willie Simmons

Simmons is in the midst of year one with FIU, and will be making his return to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, after serving as an offensive staffer for the Blue Raiders from 2007-11. The former Clemson University quarterback most notably spent his time with MTSU as the offensive coordinator for the 2011 season.

Prior to his first year as the head coach at FIU, Simmons held the same role for six years at Florida A&M, and three years with Prairie View A&M. Most recently, he served as the running backs coach for Duke University.

Simmons has brought his run-heavy philosophy with him to Miami as FIU sits second in CUSA in total rushing, trailing only Jacksonville State University and the nation’s leading rusher Cam Cook.

“Willie noted, his team is a running team,” Barral said. “Their identity is running the ball.”

Barral said that Simmons’ hiring was a welcome change for FIU and its fans, noting recent struggles with former head coach Mike McIntyre after he had elevated the program.

“Clearly there needed to be a change,” Barral said. “Willie brought life into the fan base, brought life into the players. Many are saying he brought the fun back into football, which is what they needed.”

Players to watch

Quarterback- Keyone Jenkins

CUSA’s Preseason Player of the Year, Jenkins hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype after making a rapid ascension in the back half of last season for the Panthers.

A native of Opa-Locka, Florida, Jenkins has dealt with some consistency issues throughout the season. The Panthers’ starting signal caller takes care of the football, throwing only four interceptions, but has only thrown for six scores.

“It’s been a lot of up-and-downs,” Barral said. “When you lose a receiver like Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson… there’s definitely a lot to build back from.”

Rivers and Patterson both hit the transfer portal to Georgia Tech this past offseason, as Rivers came off an AP All-America third team selection while Patterson totaled 685 yards and seven touchdowns as Jenkins’ second option through the air.

While Jenkins is attempting to rebound from the loss of his top two targets, the junior signal caller has also been learning a new offense under Simmons.

“Keyone, it’s been a little bit of inconsistency, it’s trying to get adjusted to a new playbook,” Barral said.

Injury issues have also plagued FIU’s quarterback throughout the year, as Jenkins has taken some hard hits in multiple games this season.

“[He] had an injury against Western [WKU], got hurt against UCONN, got hurt in the most recent game against Missouri State,” Barral said. “But he’s 100%. He’s going to play, he’s going to start. There’s no issue there.”

Running back- Kejon Owens

If Jax State’s Cook didn’t exist in CUSA, many would be talking about Owens as the best back in the league. With 875 yards on the ground through eight games, the redshirt senior is second in the conference in attempts, rushing yards, yards per carry and average yards per carry.

“He’s been great,” Barral said. “FIU’s the second-best rushing offense in the conference. I think that speaks for itself. It’s a complete flip from last year, having the worst to the second best.”

Overall, Owens is seventh in the NCAA in rushing, trailing Cook by 165 yards.

MTSU’s defense has been solid against the run this season, sitting fifth in CUSA in rushing yards allowed per game and total rushing yards allowed.

“I think as we’ve gone on, we’ve gotten better,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said. “The challenge is this week they’re going to make you fit the run… we have got to be smart, we have got to tackle well.”

Linebacker- Johnny Chaney Jr.

The Panthers’ starting linebacker is one of the top tacklers in CUSA, with 72 total tackles, with 43 of them being solo.

Chaney has stepped in to try to fill the shoes of Travion Barnes, last season’s CUSA Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s kind of like this vet presence that they have in this room, losing a lot of guys leads to something like that,” Barral said.

The redshirt senior took off immediately for the Panthers, racking up eight tackles or more in each of his first two games.

Chaney has totaled double-digit tackles twice this year, with 13 against the University of Delaware and 16 while playing Kennesaw State University. The linebacker transferred to FIU to finish his collegiate career and to reunite with a former coach in Simmons.

“You bring in someone like Johnny Chaney who was with Willie [Simmons] at FAMU for a couple of years,” Barral said. “Went to Colorado, didn’t play a whole lot, he had another year and decided to come back to Florida to play with Willie.”

Where to watch

The Blue Raiders game against the Panthers will be broadcast on ESPN+, with coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Odds/Point spread

FIU is currently listed as a +1.5 point favorite on the road against MTSU.

Editor Picks

Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporter (5-3)

FIU 31, MTSU 28

Brett Walker, Co-sports editor (6-2)

FIU 34, MTSU 31

Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor (5-3)

FIU 28, MTSU 24

Kevin Barral, Paws Up Podcast, (Guest pickers 6-2)

FIU 35, MTSU 14

