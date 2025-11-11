The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
‘It’s about time’: How MTSU football hopes to change its losing ways versus rival Western Kentucky

As the Blue Raiders look for their first win over the Hilltoppers in seven years, they’re more focused on earning their first victory in the last six games.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorNovember 11, 2025
Rusty Miller
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato makes a throw in a game against FIU at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025.

2,570 days. That’s how long MTSU football will have gone between wins against its archrival when the Blue Raiders and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers kick off this weekend. 

Middle Tennessee is on a six-game losing streak to its least favorite foe, as the two teams prepare to meet in the 75th rendition of the 100 Miles of Hate. WKU holds a slim 38-35-1 advantage in the series going into Saturday, however, 2025’s clash between the geographically adjacent schools will see two teams trending in different directions. 

The Blue Raiders (1-8, 0-5 CUSA) are in the midst of a six-game losing streak this season and currently share last place in Conference USA with fellow bottom-feeder Sam Houston (1-8, 0-5 CUSA). Meanwhile, the third-place Hilltoppers (7-2, 5-1 CUSA) are just outside of a potential CUSA Championship appearance as the regular season’s end draws near. 

MTSU head coach Derek Mason acknowledged the game’s historical significance during his weekly Monday press conference, but this year the Blue Raiders aren’t just hoping for another win over WKU; they’re hoping for another win in general. 

“This football game features two teams on opposite ends, but we want the record to go out the window,” Mason said. “We want to play our best ball, and that’s exactly what we have to do.” 

Middle Tennessee’s struggles aren’t new or undocumented. The team’s most recent loss against Florida International (4-5, 2-3 CUSA) last Saturday broke a string of four-straight one-score defeats as MTSU continues to search for its first victory in over two months.  

Whether it be a slew of turnovers or squandered redzone possessions, the Blue Raiders haven’t been able to get out of their own way; something that Mason knows must change if they want to snap their losing streaks and upset WKU.  

“We’ve just got to focus on playing good football, and that’s down in, down out,” Mason said. “I’m not so worried about the rivalry. I’ll talk about it as we go through the week, so guys understand the history and have some recognition of it, but we have to focus more on execution.” 

Disregarding records, MTSU won’t have an easy task against the ‘Tops this weekend. Western Kentucky is fresh off a bye week with CUSA’s second-ranked passing offense looking to feast on Middle Tennessee’s seventh-ranked passing defense. Redshirt freshman quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. is likely to make his third straight start in place of an injured Maverick McIvor, but the signal caller switch-up hasn’t affected WKU’s air raid attack.  

MTSU offensive lineman Ellis Adams gets set before the snap in a game against FIU at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025. (Caitlyn Hajek)

The two-time CUSA Freshman of the Week is completing 70% of his passes and averaging 264 passing yards per game while staying undefeated in starts this season. However, Tisdale Jr.’s arm isn’t the only key to the young quarterback’s early success, Mason said. 

“As a dual threat quarterback his ability shows up,” Mason said of WKU’s QB. “He can extend plays. He makes the pocket a little wider, it has a little more depth to it. He can step up, he can continue to keep his eyes down the field, and I think that’s why you see his completion percentage and his numbers skyrocket.” 

Tisdale Jr. has no shortage of weapons to throw to either with wide receivers Matthew Henry and K.D. Hutchinson combining for 1,122 yards and eight total touchdowns. While offense is typically Western Kentucky’s strength, the team’s defense is top-notch this season as well, allowing 206 yards per game as CUSA’s third-ranked unit.

Despite WKU’s recent success and the rivalry’s prestige, Middle Tennessee’s players are being less attentive to the team 100 miles north and instead focusing on self-improvement as gameday preparation continues. 

“I think it would be huge … it’s about time,” MTSU right tackle Ellis Adams said of getting a win against WKU. “I know it’s a rivalry and all of that stuff, but I think for us right now we’re just worried about playing well. That’s the biggest thing for us. It’s really not about MT versus WKU, it’s really MT versus MT.”  

Kickoff between the Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers is set for Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with play-by-play coverage available on WGNS Radio 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

‘It’s about time’: How MTSU football hopes to change its losing ways versus rival Western Kentucky