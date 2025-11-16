MTSU’s Lady Raiders fall to Rice University for second straight loss

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (2-2) lost a tough road battle to the Rice University Owls (2-1) 66-59, for a second straight loss.

The first half was marked by contrasting game plans, as MTSU looked to penetrate and attack inside early, while Rice focused on perimeter shooting.

The Owls attempted 16 3-point shots in the first half, going 4-16, compared to just one attempt from MTSU, going 0-1.

The Lady Raiders came into the game, averaging 18.6 turnovers per game, and those struggles continued early. MTSU committed 10 turnovers in the first half, although Rice failed to capitalize, scoring only eight points off turnovers.

“We take ourselves out of games due to not executing and not making that correct pass,” MTSU head coach Rick Insell said.

While the rebounding totals favored MTSU at halftime, Rice controlled the boards in the first half with seven offensive rebounds compared to just one for the Lady Raiders. The extra possessions allowed the Owls to take 14 more field goal attempts. Despite the disparity, the game remained close, with Rice leading 29-27 at halftime.

“We got to get more rebounds,” Insell said.

The second half saw a shift in style as MTSU looked for more perimeter shots, and Rice sought to attack inside. The switch favored Rice in the third quarter, as MTSU went on a 6-minute scoring drought from the 9:45 mark to the 3:33 mark of the period while committing three turnovers. In that time Rice went on a 10-0 run, putting them up 39-30.

The Lady Raiders fought back in the fourth quarter, going on an 8-0 run of their own to take a 51-50 lead with 5:40 remaining, forcing a Rice timeout.

Owls junior guard Louann Battiston responded by hitting two 3-pointers in the final four minutes, sealing the 66-59 victory for the Lady Owls.

“They were executing and doing what we asked them to do,” Insell said. “We called some plays early and had some players who wouldn’t take shots and would try to do some things we don’t need to be doing.”

Freshman Blair Baugus led MTSU with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Rice was paced by Aniah Alexis, who posted 18 points and 10 rebounds.

On the heels of two straight losses, MTSU women’s basketball will continue its season Thursday, Nov. 20, when it hosts No. 12-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols.

