Categories:
Photo gallery: MTSU falls in the 100 Miles of Hate for seventh straight year
The best photos from MTSU football’s 42-26 loss to Western Kentucky.
Ephraim Rodenbach and Caitlyn Hajek • November 16, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Caitlyn Hajek, Multimedia Editor
My name is Caitlyn Hajek, and I’m the multimedia editor. My major is journalism with a concentration in sports media and a minor in photography. I will be a senior this fall. Outside of Sidelines, I enjoy embroidery and watching sports! Fun fact is I’m from Wisconsin.