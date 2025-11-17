The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Weekly distractions: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ turns 20, Olivia Dean’s new tour and the biggest reveals from Nintendo Direct

Sidelines staffNovember 17, 2025
“Dancing with the Stars” 20th birthday party episode. Image courtesy of ABC Entertainment

The air should be getting crisp, but instead we’re stepping out of a surprisingly warm November weekend – and somehow, we’re only a week away from Thanksgiving break. With sunshine lingering longer than expected and fall refusing to fully settle in, it’s the perfect time to kick back and get lost in a few easy distractions.

From “Dancing with the Stars” celebrating its 20th birthday with a sparkling tribute, to Olivia Dean hitting the road for her latest tour and Nintendo dropping a fresh Direct packed with updates — here’s what’s heating up the pop-culture world just as the temps do the same.

Here’s a list of distractions from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16.

Dancing with the Stars’ celebrates its 20th birthday

“Dancing with the Stars” 20th birthday party episode. Image courtesy of ABC Entertainment

Dancing with the Stars celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a smashing birthday party. 

The show kicked off with an amazing opening number with all the pros, including the six original pros from the first season. The dance number ended with an introduction of the guest judge for the week, and former host Tom Bergeron. The audience was filled with former stars from almost every season, excited to be a part of the festivities. 

The episode was split into two rounds: a routine to songs from iconic freestyle dances from previous seasons and a relay dance with former mirrorball champions. 

Many couples gained their first perfect scores that night. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson received the first perfect score of the season after his tear-jerking foxtrot to “Footprints In the Sand,” the song his sister Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough dedicated to their father during her season. There were many more emotional moments throughout the night as they honored those they’ve lost over the years and the judges, including the late Len Goodman. 

Viewers finally said farewell to fan-favorite Andy Richter. 

Only two weeks of the competition are left, with next week being Prince Night. Dekaisha Sullivan

‘Finally Over It’ ends an era

Summer Walker’s album cover for “Finally Over It”

Summer Walker’s “Finally Over It” feels like a breakthrough wrapped in soft and soulful melodies. The album closes a chapter she began years ago in 2019 with her album “Over It.” This album she sorts through relationships that have ended, the type of men she’s dealt with and moving on in life from where she once felt stuck, embracing the clarity that comes with choosing herself. Songs like “No,” “Stitch Me Up” and “Finally Over It” showcase the singer’s vulnerability in placing her heart into this album with a mixture of heartbreak and self-love. The album also has some surprise features like Doja Cat, Glorilla, Brent Faiyaz and Teddy Swims. If you’re a Summer Walker fan, then you know “Finally Over It” is the end of an era. Brianna Sorrell

A glimpse into Mario’s next big adventure

On Wednesday, Nov.12, Nintendo hosted a direct, which is a series of online presentations to share information on upcoming games and other content by Nintendo. 

The most recent one was all about the upcoming “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”  The direct showed the brand new trailer for the film, giving fans a glimpse at the brand new and returning characters and locations.  

The trailer introduced Rosalina, played by Brie Larson, who made her video game debut in Super Mario Galaxy, and Bowser Jr., played by Benny Safdie, who debuted in Super Mario Sunshine.  These two will be joining all the favorites from the last movie, such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and many more.

If you enjoyed playing Super Mario games, such as “Super Mario Galaxy,” then you will definitely want to be there when the film hits theatres in April 2026. Karlie Lohr

5 Seconds of Summer album cover for “Everyone’s a Star.”

5 Seconds of Summer’s new album

“EVERYONE’S A STAR!” with 5 Seconds of Summer’s new album, released on Friday, Nov. 14. The Australian boy band is back in the press with their intriguing electronic beats and smooth vocals. The songs on this new album are a perfect blend of the past and the present, with tracks like “Boyband” and “No. 1 Obsession” poking holes in the stereotypes that have been put on them. The band has come a long way from the bright, rock sound they started with in 2018 to the darker sound they’ve recently acquired. The music speaks to where they’ve been and the future they’re going into. Tucker Young

Olivia Dean announces 2026 tour

British musician Olivia Dean announced new tour dates on Nov. 14, bringing her soul-pop music across the U.S. and Canada.

Dean’s conversational stage presence and intimate energy have been gracing stages with her debut album, “Messy,” and now she is returning for her “The Art of Loving” tour. With stops planned in major cities like

Olivia Dean. Image courtesy of Capitol Records.

New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, the 2026 run promises a fuller, more polished production while keeping Dean’s signature warmth. 

Fans can expect a set list blending favorites from “Messy,” along with new releases and songs to come. General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Jesse Jones

‘Memories and Empties’ Colter Wall

Album cover of “Memories and Empties” by Colter Wall.

Colter Wall, the cowboy turned songwriter, delivered yet another album full of country and western songs perfect for everything from honky tonks to heartbreaks. The 10-track album features punchy tunes full of harmonica and pedal steel guitar. The title track “1800 Miles” sets the tone for the album, and Walls’ deep voice drifts through other songs, like “4/4 Time” and the title track “Memories and Empties.” This is Wall’s first album since his 2023 release “Little Songs,” and throughout his career, Wall has stayed true to the sound that encompasses his life on the ranch.  

