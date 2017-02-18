MTSU, Jarreau defeat Georgia Southern on Opening Day

Photo / Sidelines Archives

MTSU baseball started the season with a 6-5 extra innings win against Georgia Southern, courtesy of a Brad Jarreau RBI single.

MTSU’s bats were on fire from the start, loading the bases in the first inning. The team struggled getting the base runners back to home plate however, and only got one run in the first inning.

The third inning saw the Blue Raiders get another run on an RBI ground-out from Austin Dennis.

The team finally broke through in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to take a 5-2 lead. Drew Huff singled in the first run, followed by a two-run double from Aaron Aucker.

The Georgia Southern Eagles took advantage of a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk in a three-run fifth inning to tie the game at 5.

The ninth inning looked like one team would break the tie, but both teams left two runners on base respectively.

In the tenth inning, Ryan Kemp was able to score off of a RBI single by Jarreau to take the final lead of the game.

There were quite a few bright spots in MTSU’s victory, as each player for MTSU recorded a hit in the game.

The pitching was impressive as well. MTSU starting pitcher Jake Wyrick had a great performance on the mound, racking up six strike-outs despite being pulled in the fourth inning.

The team’s pitching corp finished the game with 10 total strikeouts.

MTSU looks to build off of their performance tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Statesboro for game two of their three game series with Georgia Southern.

