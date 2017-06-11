D.R.A.M. provides soulful performance, but maintains hip-hop stereotypes

Photo courtesy of Source

Story by Brinley Hineman / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Performing a set on the Other Stage — Bonnaroo’s newly crafted stage specifically slated for late night shows — D.R.A.M. shocked fans with his impressive vocal range and energetic show.

Starting his show with a cut from Kendrick Lamar’s breakthrough record “DAMN.,” D.R.A.M. stormed the stage, hopping around and spreading his cheer in performing at his very first Bonnaroo.

It’s undeniable that D.R.A.M. suits Bonnaroo well; his personal mantra that he shared repeatedly throughout the show was “spread love.”

However, despite the cutting vocals from D.R.A.M., the stereotypes earned by the hip-hop genre rang true throughout his set. Performing in front of an electronic screen, D.R.A.M.’s backing visuals showed bare breasts, women on strip poles and twerking buttocks.

Many of D.R.A.M.’s tracks were substituted with ballad-style tunes and had gospel vibes. In direct contrast with the sweetness of his music, D.R.A.M. stated, “I’m trying to end my night in Tennessee with some sweet p—y.”

For more Bonnaroo coverage, click here.