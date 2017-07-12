Drake White, A Thousand Horses headline Tuesday’s Rhythm and Boots concert series

Photo by Tayhlor Stephenson / Lifestyles Editor

The night began with a line full of eager to storm the building country music fans. And thanks to the Nashville heat and a sympathetic work crew, the adamant fans were given early access to 3rd and Lindsley.

Instantly, the line once piled outside the building had shuffled its way inside the venue.

But the crowd wouldn’t be the only benefiters of the show that would soon begin.

As a part of NASH FM 103.3’s concert series, Rhythm and Boots, Drake White & The Big Fire and A Thousand Horses were scheduled to play the small venue Tuesday night. The concert series serves its purpose of allowing fans the chance to see their favorite rising artists in an up-close-and-personal setting, all while benefiting Musicians On Call, a nonprofit organization that “brings music to the people who need it most- hospital patients.”

Fans couldn’t resist themselves concerning Tuesday night’s Rhythm and Boots, which led to a sold out show.

“Nobody knows who will play first,” said Chuck Wicks of the Ty, Kelly and Chuck NASH FM morning show.

The factor of the unknown led to growing anticipation among fans.

Then, suddenly the wait was no more as Drake White & The Big Fire made the stage their own. And if you haven’t made it a priority to catch this Grammy Award-winning band live, you must add it to your list of to-dos.

The opening number, “Story,” was one of crowd acceptance. Or maybe the engaged audience more approved of White’s uncontainable spunk; nonetheless, the building was taken by roar.

Whether tapping his foot to the beat or transforming the stage into one big dance floor, White was unstoppable from the second he walked onstage, and his band only fed off his energized vibe.

“Thank you for letting me live my dream; (I) hope you’re living the dream tonight,” White said just before executing his remaining set, which included “Livin’ the Dream” and a stripped down performance of “The Simple Life.”

But the night was far from over.

A Thousand Horses, a Nashville-based, all-male country music group, took the stage around 8:35 p.m., and they did so with their song “Burn Like Willie.”

The band went on to perform nine songs more: most of which were recorded on their latest album “Southernality.”

Throughout their performance, A Thousand Horses continuously exceeded the expectations set upon them. They were truly anything but ordinary, and the use of a caja drum rather than a traditional drum reiterates the extraordinary factor this band portrayed.

Not only did the band prove quality talent, but they also had killer vocals, sang by lead vocalist Michael Hobby, to back them. Everything from the guitar solo shreds to the fascinating harmonica-playing allowed this extremely instrumental band to shine.

Just as fans began to lose themselves in the night, the most-awaited song of the concert would soon re-demand everyone’s attention.

“This song changed our lives,” Hobby said of their popular 2015 hit “Smoke.” “Sing this as loud as you can with us.”

The night began with fans lined one-by-one behind one another, so it was only appropriate that it ended all the same, only this time sights were set on the exit sign. For many, the night ended young, and that speaks volumes to the two bands that performed, Tuesday night because not a single person was ready to let go of the unforgettable night they just lived.

