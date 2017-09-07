Crime: Aggravated robbery victims report $4,000 worth of stolen goods

Murfreesboro Police responded to a reported armed robbery Saturday evening at a house on Peachtree Street. The three victims said over $2,000 in cash and about $2,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen, according to the police report.

The victims stated two masked males forced their way into the residence and struck all three victims in the face with their hands. One of the masked perpetrators allegedly brandished a silver handgun.

Detectives arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

One victim was transported by EMS to an emergency room because of a facial injury, and MPD called in a K-9 unit to track the perpetrators. The track ended one street over, but video was recorded of the suspects at the front door.

To report crimes anonymously, contact Murfreesboro Crimestoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News