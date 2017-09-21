Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to kidnapping situation at Walmart on Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro Police responded to a kidnapping situation at the Walmart on Memorial Boulevard Tuesday at approximately 9:12 p.m.

According to the report, a woman walked into the store with a man and gave a note that read “Help me” to a Walmart employee. The responding officers made contact with the man and woman at the Walmart service desk. The woman stated to police that she needed to get away from the man. The victim was escorted outside of Walmart and told the officers that she had been held against her will. Detectives then arrived on the scene to take over the investigation.

