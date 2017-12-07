Inteview: Dan Luke and The Raid lead singer talks Bonnaroo secret show

Photo and story by Tiffany Brady / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Kentucky-based band Dan Luke and The Raid performed Bonnaroo’s surprise set to kick off the annual festival on Thursday night alongside Cage The Elephant. Dan Luke lead singer Dan Schultz sat down with Sidelines to discuss the exciting and unwieldy show.

Just a week before Bonnaroo’s Music and Arts festival began, the alternative group was asked to perform an impromptu show. According to lead singer Schultz, the show was very spontaneous. Shultz said he heard just three days before they were set to perform that his band would also play with his brothers’ Matt and Brad Shultz band Cage the Elephant.

“The show was amazing even though I did not know what to expect,” Dan Schultz said. “I was speechless.”

The band is known for being an alternative indie group, but Schultz described it as more. The artist said he has always been bad at describing his band’s genre.

“I have had someone describe it the best way possible, and they said our sound is a “Strokesy” (after the British band the Strokes) garage thing with a psychedelic tinge.”

Shultz said the reason he began making his way into the music world was because he had grown up around music his whole life.

“Ever since I was two years old my dad has had a studio in his bedroom,” he said.

The singer also planned on indulging in the musical acts of Bonnaroo, seeing bands like Pond and Post Animal.

Shultz said his band Dan Luke & The Raid are currently starting the process of recording a new record. In the meantime, the band will be playing a not-so-surprise show at Nashville’s East Room June 28.

