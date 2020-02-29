MTSU student Abby Vaughn performs first single

Photo by Chloe Ketron (allsochloe.com)

Middle Tennessee State University continues to help students prepare for the job market, as MTSU student Abby Vaughn released her first single “Wish You The Best” on Monday.

Vaughn, from Memphis, is a sophomore majoring in communications with a minor in event planning in the Recording Industry.

“This is my very first single I’m releasing, and I have so much love for it because it’s been a work in progress for a really long time, and I’ve learned a lot about the music industry during that time,” Vaughn said.

MTSU often helps students get the equipment and opportunities needed to release their own songs and make connections for after graduation.

The release party for the single was at Donut Country on Memorial Blvd. “It was really cool to see everyone at the party and supporting me. I’ve gotten so many videos of people already singing the words and it’s such a surreal experience,” Vaughn added.

Emily Sword and JC and the Congregation opened up for Vaughn.

“I’m super honored Abby allowed me to come and play. I’m super proud of Abby and the song is incredible. I’m super excited to see where her career goes,” Sword said.

Everyone was alive and energetic as “Wish You the Best” was played for the first time since being released on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.

“Wish you the Best” was written in March of 2019 after Vaughn suffered through a tough breakup. It was a rough time that led to a great outcome.

After graduation, Vaughn hopes to work as a singer/songwriter but also has her mind open to being a music festival event planner.

