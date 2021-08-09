Masks Now Required On MTSU Campus

Photo via Pexels

President Sidney McPhee has announced via email that masks will again be required inside university facilities.

Due to increased positive COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control has responded by announcing new guidelines to help slow the spread.

“In keeping with these recommendations, effective Wednesday, August 11, we will again require all members of our campus community to wear masks at all times inside university facilities. Exclusions to this include private offices, dorm rooms and individual study rooms,” said McPhee.

McPhee acknowledges that vaccination is a personal choice; however, he and the university strongly recommends that everyone is vaccinated as “masking and vaccination will help us keep the traditional class schedule currently in place for this fall.”

“This is not how we had intended to begin the year, and it is my hope that this requirement will be short-lived. We will continue to monitor the situation on our campus and make decisions as appropriate…Any future decisions, however, will be influenced by how well our community and campus respond to this latest outbreak,” stated McPhee.

To contact News Editor Toriana Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News