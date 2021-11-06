Rutherford County Celebrities Compete in Read to Succeed Spelling Bee

Story by Gus Wright / Contributing Writer

Photos by Aubrey Salm / Contributing Writer and Photographer

The 15th Annual Read To Succeed Spelling Bee took place Thursday night, intending to have fun with local celebrities and promote literacy.

Read to Succeed recognized a loss they suffered this year, with Paul Vaughan, a senior contributor to Read to Succeed’s success, passing away in mid-October. He was said to have helped grow Read To Succeed where it is now, with his impact on Rutherford County being immense.

The spelling bee was run by numerous nonprofit employees, and the event organizer Jolene Radnoti remarked, “In the nonprofit world, it takes a village and many odd hours out of all our lives to get this all done.”



She then said, “It’s the goal of Read to Succeed to help promote literacy in the hearts and minds of the people of Rutherford County.”

The fundraising goal was nearly achieved early in the night, with numerous donors both on and off stage helping push the overall goal of $55,000 forward.

Lori Cutler won the Spelling Bee late in the night. Afterward, she said, “We’re all winners tonight. It’s okay to be nervous about these things. It’s okay to be nervous trying something new.”

Cutler was not the only person to have won accolades during the night, with fellow spelling bee competitors Lisa Trail and Echell Eady, who won the Most Funds Raised trophy and the trophy for the Most Individual Donors, respectively.

Judges for Read to Succeed Celebrity Spelling Bee stand smiling together. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

Executive Director of Read to Succeed, Jolene Radnoti, shows excitement for the event. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

Local celebrity participants sit before a panel of judges as the fundraising event begins. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

Delon Eckles, Smyrna Fire Dept. Firefighter, laughs as he finishes his spelling round. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

James Evans, Rutherford County Schools Communicating Director, looks ahead during his round. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

Robin Seay, Parks Real Estate Realtor, stands on stage as she answers a question. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

Frank Caperton from Frankworks speaks confidently into the microphone. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

Lisa Trail, Murfreesboro City School Director of Communications, stands front and center during the spelling bee. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

The winner, runner-ups and participants pose together as the competition ends. (Aubrey Salm / MTSU Photographer)

