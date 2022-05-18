One fatality, one in critical condition after shots fired at Murphy Center

This story was updated at 11:34 p.m. CST.

A shooting occurred shortly after the Riverdale High School Graduation ceremony outside Murphy Center on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus on May 18, 2022.

“At 8:51 p.m., Murfreesboro Police Department and MTSU Police responded to a shooting on the Middle Tennessee State University campus and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near the tennis courts next to the Murphy Center,” according to a statement from the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department.

Law enforcement gathering outside Murphy Center. Photo by Bill Lickman

One victim is deceased and another is injured and currently in critical but stable condition. The at-large suspect is described as “armed and dangerous,” and the police investigation is still ongoing.

MTSU issued an alert to all students to shelter in place and avoid Murphy Center. Riverdale High School will also remain closed tomorrow.

“We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the victim who was injured,” said Sgt. Dan Goodwin of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department in the official statement.

Photos by Bill Lickman.

This is a live story and will be updated periodically.