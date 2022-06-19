MTSU Trustees Board Flattens Tuition

MTSU Trustee Joey Jacobs discusses flat tuition rates for the coming academic year during the June 14 Board of Trustees meeting held at the Miller Education Center on Bell Street. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

Story by Matthew Giffin | News Editor

Middle Tennessee State University’s tuition and program services fees will not increase in the upcoming academic year, the school’s board of trustees unanimously determined last Tuesday. Both in-state and out-of-state tuition rates will remain flat.

“A full-time, in-state undergraduate student taking 15 credit hours this fall will continue to pay $3,852 in tuition and $944 in program services fees each semester, for a total of $4,796,” an MTSU press release said. “An out-of-state full-time undergraduate student will continue to pay this fall $14,792 each semester in tuition and program services fees.”

The decision, chair of the board’s Finance and Personnel Committee Joey A. Jacobs said, is aligned with Gov. Bill Lee’s state budget for the coming fiscal year that provides more support for higher education, according to the press release.

Incoming MTSU Student Trustee and graduate student Andrew “Drew” Carpenter, right, makes a point during the June 14 Board of Trustees meeting held at the Miller Education Center on Bell Street. Carpenter will serve a one-year term and replaces outgoing student trustee Gabriela Jaimes. At left is Faculty Trustee Rick Cottle. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

In additional benefits for students, awarded amounts for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship will be increased this fall. MTSU freshmen and sophomores will receive $1,000 more per year while juniors and seniors will receive $1,200 more per year.

However, the board will increase rates for on-campus residences and apartments by 3%. Students who live on campus will have to pay an extra $96.20 per semester on average.

The board also approved the creation of a Bachelor in Cybersecurity degree, some increased salaries and benefits for full- and part-time employees, and a new student trustee member. Graduate student Andrew Carpenter will replace outgoing Gabriela James for a one-year term on the board.

Furthermore, the board has recommended 28 faculty members for tenure and 49 for promotions, which will go into effect Aug. 1.

To contact News Editor Matthew Giffin, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.