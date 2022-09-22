Blue Raider Volleyball Steamrolls Alabama A&M

Story by Phinehas Rollman/ Contributing Writer

MTSU volleyball welcomed the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to Alumni Memorial Gym on Wednesday night. The Blue Raiders were in control from start to finish, winning in three dominating sets as they gear up for the C-USA opener on Saturday.

“The team’s mentality heading into the match was to keep playing our game and not play down, “said freshman phenom Adri Rhoda. I think we did a good job of that. I think we played our game.”

Rhoda produced points all night for the Blue Raiders, leading the way with game highs in kills (9), and aces (5). However, Rhoda was not alone. MTSU had nine players with multiple kills and collected 15 aces throughout the match.

The Blue Raiders are now 11-3 on the season and have won eight out of their last nine matches, giving them the momentum they need heading into conference play.

“We’re all really excited with the preseason we’ve had,” Rhoda said. “We’re starting the conference play against a really tough opponent but that’s how we want it. We want to beat them and we’re really excited. Our mentality is in the right place.”

The tough opponent Rhoda is referring to is Western Kentucky, who will stroll into Murfreesboro boasting a 12-2 record as of Wednesday. Saturday’s match begins at 2:00 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Gym as the Blue Raiders seek to continue their hot start to the season into conference play.