Alpha Tau Omega Knocks Out Breast Cancer

Alpha Tau Omega members Ethan Roles, Eli Colvard, Keahi Lum, Drew Williams, and Adam Curry standing in front of the punching bag machine used for ATO’s breast cancer awareness event. (Photo by Kayla Walker)

Students lined up to hit a punching machine outside James E. Walker Library yesterday for Alpha Tau Omega’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month philanthropy event. The Middle Tennessee State University fraternity’s Knock Out Breast Cancer event will be outside Walker Library, Oct. 3 through 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alpha Tau Omega members interact with students to bring awareness to their event on breast cancer outside of the James E. Walker Library. (Photo by Kayla Walker)

Students win t-shirts and wristbands by hitting the punching machine and donating at least $1, Chaplin of Alpha Tau Omega Adam Curry said.

Last spring, ATO held a knockout event for Lou Gehrig’s disease. Current fraternity students partnered with an ATO alumnus to help spread awareness and raise donations for breast cancer this semester.

However, healthcare workers found resources to treat ALS since then, Curry said. So the organization switched to support breast cancer awareness for all of October.

“We’ve got about 100 guys and right now we’re looking at a goal of at least $100 from each one,” said Curry. “We are also partnering with an old alumni that was an ATO here because his mother died from breast cancer so he’s pretty passionate about it as much as we are, so we’re going to try to work together and see how much we can make.”

The organization is working through the Real Men Wear Pink group of The American Cancer Society to encourage MTSU students and faculty to donate for breast cancer awareness.

ATO also accepts donations at https://ato.crowdchange.co/27703.

To contact News Editor Matthew Giffin and Assistant News Editor Kailee Shores, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.