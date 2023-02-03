Saturday, February 4, 2023
“Final Fantasy XIV” Latest Expansion “Endwalker”: Is it Worth the Play? 

By Stephanie Hall

Have you heard of the critically-acclaimed Massive Multiplayer Online Roleplay Game “Final Fantasy XIV”? It’s the 14th installment in Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy” series with six expansions. “Endwalker” is the most recent expansion with a 10-year long narrative arc.

“Endwalker” was released during the second year of the pandemic. With so many people still at home popularity for the MMORPG skyrocketed. The nearly 90-hour journey game blew every expectation out of the park.

“Endwalker” takes the player’s character, who is known as the Warrior of Light, through an intensely emotional, gripping and captivating story. It seeks to bring closure to the struggle between gods Hydaelyn and Zodiark, while also bringing us to never before seen locations inspired by Europe, South Asia and even the moon.

The expansion brings two new classes, or jobs, to the game. Reaper is a scythe-wielding melee whose magicks derive from the Void. Sage is a distinguished healer equipped with a type of flying weapon that manipulates magick to heal, shield and damage enemies that is called noulith.

This expansion is better to play after completing the previous storylines because it features prominent characters and plotlines from past expansions, such as “Shadowbringers”. 

Should I Play It?

I love “Final Fantasy XIV”. I believe it delivers an incredible journey with insanely good writing. On top of that, the music is incredible.

It will always remain my favorite MMORPG to date. If you’re interested in playing, just remember: There is an expanded free trial which you can play through the entirety of “A Realm Reborn” and the award-winning “Heavensward” expansion up to level 60 for free with no restrictions on playtime. 

Cheyenne Steele is a Gaming Reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

