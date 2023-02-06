MTSU men’s tennis defeats Alabama A&M

Murfreesboro, TN– 21st ranked Middle Tennessee rolled through Alabama A&M, 7-0, to cap off a doubleheader of matches Sunday at the Adams Tennis Complex.

After defeating the Princeton Tigers 5-2, just an hour later the Blue Raiders were back on the courts to take on the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M.

“You want to build them up, that’s a great win over the Princeton team,” MTSU head coach Jimmy Borendame said. “The day’s not done. Last thing we want to do is have great win and fall asleep and take a nap this afternoon’s match against Alabama A&M and the boys all stepped up.”

Freshmen were on display in doubles as Baran Soyler and Shu Matsuoka suited up for the first time this season. Matsuoka and veteran Pavel Motl took their match 6-1 and Soyler and 2022 Conference USA Player of the Year Stjin Slump would end unfinished leading 5-2.

The freshmen kept it up in singles play as Matsuoka defeat German Ruiz Crespo 6-1, 6-1 and Soyler would gain his first singles victory in a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Arnav Pathange.

“I want to give those young guys experience,” Borendame said. “To get these guys some reps in and build their confidence up and let them know that they can play as well is key for the program moving forward.”

Ondrej Horak continues his hot streak as the Conference USA Athlete of the Week defeated Chetanna Amadike 6-1, 6-1.

Looking forward, the Rice Owls travel to the Adams Tennis Complex to take on the Blue Raiders Friday at 5:00 p.m. to begin conference play.

Samuel Demonbreun is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. If you have any information for a story, you can contact him atspd2y@mtmail.mtsu.edu.