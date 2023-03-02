MTSU students put their Women’s History Month knowledge to the test in gameshow

Featured Photo by Lillian Chapman

Story by Lillian Chapman

Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Programming and Raider Entertainment held a trivia night in honor of Women’s History Month March 1 in the Student Union building.

MTSU students were encouraged to compete in the Women’s History Month edition of ThinkFast gameshow for cash prizes up to $175. The evening was packed with trivia questions over women’s accomplishments in history, dancing, singing and free Chick-Fil-A.

Question topics ranged from women in entertainment to historical figures. Influential women such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson, Mother Teresa and Margate Singer were main topics of discussion.

Between questions, important facts about women’s rights were shared with the audience and contestants.

Students were seen laughing and engaging in competitive spirit. ThinkFast hosted another gameshow on campus last semester with general trivia questions. Many attendees came back for this one.

Contestant Jairus Pettaway, a MTSU freshman, attended the event for fun the first time around, but was especially moved by the emphasis on women empowerment during this game.

