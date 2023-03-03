Saturday, March 4, 2023
“OSHIIRO” is the most bizarre horror game I’ve ever played

By Stephanie Hall

Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell

Story by Grace Howland

I came across a Japanese horror game called “OSHIIRO” as I was browsing the Nintendo Switch’s eShop.

Tadasumen, the game developer, is also the creater of horror games “I’m going to die if I don’t eat sushi” and “PIEN & PAON Plus”.

The game was on sale and I wanted it at first sight. At first, I thought it was also a rhythm-game, as it featured glow sticks and virtual idols. However, the game is actually about exorcizing demons at a haunted performance arena. Many mysterious many people died at the arena and have haunted it ever since.

Gameplay

The gameplay consists of finding photos of the three virtual idols. Each girl wears a different colored outfit: red, green and blue. The demons wear headbands with the same colors. You must attack the demons with the same colored glow stick to exorcize them.

A song performed by the idols called “Oshiiro Light” will play until you defeat them. You must also swing the same colored glow stick at the photos of the girls to complete each level.

This may already sound bizarre on its own, but the game itself is even more bizarre. The encounters with the demons can be terrifying. However, the game is also random and funny at times. I cannot give too much away about how intruiging this game is without spoiling it. This is one of those games that needs to be experienced without much knowledge about it.

Other Game Modes

The game also consists of minigames that are not associated with the story mode. “I’m going to die if I don’t eat sushi!” and “PIEN” are featured as a few of them, except the idols and demons are added to the games as opposed to the original games.

In this version of “PIEN,” you swing your glow stick at the idols while avoiding a puppy-eyed emoji person. Yes, that is actually what the game is about. As for “I’m going to die if I don’t eat sushi,” you must eat as much sushi as possible before your health reaches zero. If you eat enough sushi before that happens, you win the game.

There are many other minigames, but once again I believe that they should be experienced firsthand.

While some of these minigames maintain elements of horror, others remove them entirely. There is also a score mode, where you must exorcize as many demons as possible without dying.

As the main story is fairly short, the score mode and minigames are nice additions to the game. Many of them are re-playable and hard to put down once you start playing them.

Conclusion

“OSHIIRO” is a video game that is wild, fun and horrific all at the same time. If you like humorous horror games that are colorful and have jump scares, then this is the game for you.

