Tuesday, March 7, 2023
MTSU men’s and women’s basketball prepare for conference tournament

By Calvin White

Featured photo by Luke Larkin

Frisco, TX- As the Middle Tennessee men’s basketball team awaits Charlotte and the women’s basketball team awaits the winner of FIU and Charlotte, Wednesday’s slate of games kicks off the 2023 Conference USA Tournament at The Ford Center. 

The Blue Raiders finished the regular season on a two game losing streak, losing to North Texas and UTEP to finish 18-13 in the regular season and fourth place in the Conference USA regular season standings. The Lady Raiders, on the other hand, enter this week’s tournament on a seven game winning streak with a 25-4 overall record and first place finish in C-USA to its name. Both MTSU squads earned a first round bye in the tournament so neither team will play until Thursday, March 9. 

The men’s squad takes on Charlotte for a third time this season after splitting the first two meetings. In the first matchup in Charlotte, the 49ers won handedly 82-67. On the return trip to Murfreesboro, the Blue Raiders barely squeaked out a 62-58 win. The third edition of the matchup will tip-off at 6:00 P.M. CT on ESPN+. 

MTSU women’s basketball awaits the winner of the FIU/Charlotte game on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. CT on ESPN+. The Lady Raiders have swept the Panthers and 49ers this season, bludgeoning FIU by a combined 65 points and Charlotte by a combined 48 points. On Thursday, the Lady Raiders take the court at 6:00 P.M. CT on ESPN+. 

Winning the tournament will further cement the Lady Raider’s resume for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament while the Blue Raiders will have to play the role of Cinderella to punch their ticket to the big dance. Either way, March and college basketball go hand-in-hand. Both Middle Tennessee squads are looking for its one shining moment. 

