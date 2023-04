Photo Gallery by Kendall Burrill

The June Anderson Center has been hosting The Clothesline Project since 2018. The Clothesline Project’s goal is to promote Sexual Assault Awareness. It is a visual display of T-Shirts with quotes, statistics and messages of hope across the Student Union Balcony.

The intended message is for sexual assault survivors to feel seen. (Photo by Kendall Burrill) Student Myea Young decorating their shirt.(Photo by Kendall Burrill) They want students to know that there resources on campus for them. (Photo by Kendall Burrill) Myea Young decorating their shirt for the Clothesline Project. (Photo by Kendall Burrill) They want to reinforce that MTSU does not accept violence on or off campus. (Photo by Kendall Burrill) The June Anderson Center offers help to all students who are victims of sexual assault and harassment. (Photo by Kendall Burrill) JAC representative Krystal Lebron with her shirt.(Photo by Kendall Burrill) JAC representative Krystal Lebron with her shirt. (Photo by Kendall Burrill)

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.