MTSU football gashed 42-20 by Jacksonville State

Feature Photo by Paige Mast

Story by Brett Walker

MTSU football (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) traveled to Jacksonville, Alabama on Wednesday night and faced off against Jacksonville State (4-3, 3-0 Conference USA).

Each team got on the board within the first five minutes of the contest. MTSU scored first via a 61-yard Nick Vattiato touchdown pass to tight end Holden Willis.

The Gamecocks didn’t trail for long however, striking back with a touchdown of their own. Quarterback Tyler Huff fooled the Blue Raider defense on an option play and scampered for a 49-yard score to tie it 7-7.

MTSU added a field goal on its next possession, while Jax State found the endzone again on an Andrew Paul rushing touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, Middle Tennessee trailed 14-10.

After trading punts to open the second quarter, Middle Tennessee caught a break when the Gamecocks fumbled the ball on a handoff deep in Blue Raider territory. MTSU’s Muaaz Byard recovered the ball at nine-yard line to keep the Gamecocks from adding to their lead.

Myles Butler bursts off the line of scrimmage, 9-21-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)

Forcing a Gamecock punt in the waning minutes of the second quarter, MTSU’s defense ended the first half on a positive note.

MTSU went into the locker room at half trailing 14-10.

Coming out of the locker room, Jax State quickly erased that positivity with a 65-yard rush from Tre Stewart on the first play from scrimmage. The Gamecocks extended the lead soon after by means of a seven-yard Huff touchdown pass to receiver Michael Pettway in the left corner of the endzone.

Jax State scored touchdowns on the first four of its five second half possessions, electing to run out the clock on the final drive. The Gamecocks ran wild against the Middle Tennessee defense on Wednesday night. The Blue Raiders gave up 438 rushing yards to Jax State, nearly double the amount of their second most allowed (258, Ole Miss).

MTSU tacked on 10 second half points via a 41-yard Zeke Rankin field goal and four-yard Myles Butler touchdown reception, but it was no use against the Gamecocks. With the win, Jax State moves into second place in the conference, as they zero in on a championship game appearance.

The Blue Raiders will take their show on the road for the second straight week on Saturday, Nov. 2, to face off against the University of Texas at El Paso (1-7, 1-4 C-USA).

Brett Walker is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines

