“Super Mario Bros. Movie” is better than expected

Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell

Story by Larry Rincon

It’s always annoying to see movie trailers claim it is the movie of the year when it’s only

just released. However, I must say that “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is by far the movie of the

year.

Video game adaptations have a history of being crude, lackluster reimagining’s of beloved

games. However, ever since the release of “Detective Pikachu” there has been a rise of great

adaptations in the form of movies and television series.

Recently, Illumination and Nintendo teamed up to create what I believe to be the best animated

adaptation of a video game. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is by no means the first of its kind,

but it certainly has become a fan favorite since its release on Wednesday.

For fans of the older games to fans of the more recent games, there are many reasons to give

this movie a watch. Even those who aren’t fans of video games, you can find at least one aspect

of the movie you will enjoy.

The movie follows two titular brothers, Mario and Luigi, who run a plumbing service in Brooklyn, New

York. As much as I’d like to say that the characters had an Italian accent, it only lasts

about 30 seconds before we are hit full force with Brooklyn accent from Chris Pratt and Charlie Day.

This is by no means meant to be discouraging. In fact, while one of biggest controversies was

the casting of high profile actors, I think the audience can overlook this small fact and still enjoy

the movie for what it is.

The rest of the movie mostly takes place in the different kingdoms after Mario and Luigi are

sucked through a wrap pipe. Luigi ends up in the Dark Lands resulting in his capture by Bowser,

and Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom resulting in him helping Peach fight against

Bowser.

I think the biggest reasons behind the enjoyment of the movie lies in the music, characters and

game references. I grew up playing many different games that are part of the Mario franchise,

so it was so much fun looking in the backgrounds and tuning my ears to unlock those childhood

memories.

The movie’s score was a mix between iconic Mario franchise songs such as “DK Rap” and fun

upbeat music like “Holding Out For a Hero”. The balance between the two was well done

leaving no room to cringe, which was a slight fear of mine. Illumination has a tendency to cater

their films towards the younger audiences, but thankfully “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” did not

suffer the same fate.

Obviously, a lot of beloved characters appeared on screen. The movie is called “The Super

Mario Bros. Movie” so it only makes sense that every character to appear in the games make an

appearance in this movie. The best performances are definitely Lumalee and Bowser.

Sure it was nice to see Peach break the stereotype as the damsel in distress and instead play a

major leadership role. However, something about two characters with a certain appearance having the

exact opposite personality that you’d expect really made me laugh.

The small blue Luma with all its cuteness was somehow the scariest character with all the

depressing comments she would make. When she was pretended from dying she was

disappointed, and I was both laughing hard and feeling mortified.

Bowser on the other hand was his typical scary and aggressive self, but Jack Black brought out

the best of Bowser’s soft parts. His musical talent was hilariously good, and his love for Peach

was kind of endearing. Maybe it’s the fact that I know it’s Jack Black, but somehow I couldn’t

see the evil villain Bowser was supposed to be.

There were many small easter eggs scattered throughout the film. If you played the original

“Super Mario Bros.” game you’ll recognize World 1-1’s construction site. Similarly a few minutes

later, when Mario and Luigi go down into the sewers they pass a sign labeled “Level 1-2” a

reference to the games World 1-2.

There are more obvious references like Mario’s yellow cape from “Super Mario World” or even

the Sunshine Travel Agency in the same font as “Super Mario Sunshine”. I loved seeing all

these small details be used creatively, and I will definitely be going back to the theater to spot

some more.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” exceeded my expectations. It may only be an hour and a half,

but that hour and a half is full of so much fun and enjoyment.

If you do plan on watching it, make sure you stick around till the end. There may be a small

easter egg after the credits.

