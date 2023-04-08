My favorite “Super Mario” games of all time

Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell

Story by Grace Howland

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is finally a reality since it released in theaters. The movie was an absolute joyride the whole time. The references and characters filled me with nostalgia and excitement.

To celebrate the film’s release, I wanted to go over my favorite “Super Mario” games that I grew up playing. The series was created by Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo and it dates back to 1981. The franchise has seriously influenced my love for gaming.

The series is rather simple; It typically revolves around Bowser kidnapping Princess Peach, and Mario’s adventure trying to rescue her. However, many of the games have different gameplay mechanics and stories, and there are even spinoffs to the main series.

In no particular order, here are five “Super Mario” games that I consider my top picks.

“Mario Kart Wii”

Console: Nintendo Wii

Release year: 2008

“Mario Kart Wii” was my first ever “Mario Kart” game and it became the one I played the most throughout my childhood. Because of this, it has become my favorite “Mario Kart” game and made me fall in love with the spinoff series.

Since this game was made for the Wii, which utilizes motion controls, this became the first “Mario Kart” game to use motion controls. Bikes and the ability to perform tricks in mid-air were also added to the series.

I have played many “Mario Kart” games growing up, but I keep coming back to this one. The race tracks and soundtrack are also iconic to this day. I can’t help but get excited whenever someone references this game.

Even though the online mode is now discontinued, the game is still very replayable. Whether you are playing in single-player or multiplayer mode, the game always manages to be a fun time (and maybe destroy friendships along the way).

“New Super Mario Bros Wii”

Console: Nintendo Wii

Release year: 2009

“New Super Mario Bros Wii” brought the formula and gameplay mechanics of “New Super Mario Bros” from the Nintendo DS to the Nintendo Wii. This game also had local multiplayer in it, and players could pick between Mario, Luigi, Blue Toad or Yellow Toad.

This game focused on the elements of the classic “Super Mario” platformers and reimagined them for the Wii. The two-dimensional levels and the overworld areas are a throwback to the classic games.

The game also had newer aspects to it, such as minigames where you can win items. If you fail too many times on a level, Luigi can show you how to beat it in a video.

Speaking of difficult levels, I often found this game to be more challenging than other “Mario” games. However, I always appreciate a good challenge as it helps makes the gameplay exciting and energetic.

“Super Mario Galaxy” and “Super Mario Galaxy 2”

Console: Nintendo Wii

Release year: 2009, 2010

I knew I had to include both games in the series, as they have been my absolute favorite “Mario” games for a long time. If I had to pick between the two, I’d say that I rank the first one just a little bit higher. Both games hold a special place in my heart and have something unique to offer.

The first game introduces us to the Luma’s and Rosalina, who is one of my favorite “Mario” characters. There are many unique galaxies to explore and there is even a storybook that Rosalina will read to you. The game has a beautiful storyline and I definitely found myself teary eyed more than once.

As for the second game, Yoshi becomes a playable character as Mario can ride on him throughout multiple galaxies. The overworld sections were also fun to look at and the galaxies in this one are especially fun and challenging.

While both games have mostly similar gameplay, both have great characters, amazing orchestrated soundtracks, and beautiful galaxies.

“Super Mario 3D World”

Console: Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo Switch

Release year: 2013 (Wii U), 2021 (Nintendo Switch)

In “Super Mario 3D World,” Princess Peach isn’t the one being kidnapped. Instead, Bowser decides to kidnap a bunch of adorable fairies called the “Sprixie Princesses.”

The game can be played in single-player mode, but the multiplayer aspect of the game is emphasized. Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Blue Toad are playable characters, and friends and family can team up to get through each level. Or, they can choose to go against each other to see who can score the most points.

Instead of being two-dimensional, the levels are three dimensional as mentioned in the game’s title. The game also has challenging levels and new power-ups such as the cat suit. Everyone shares an amount of lives instead of having their own lives. If one player dies, the life total goes down.

The game promotes both companionship and competition. It is up to players how they want to play the game, but the goal is the same: beat each level and defeat Bowser.

“Super Mario Odyssey”

Console: Nintendo Switch

Release year: 2017

“Super Mario Odyssey” was one of my first Nintendo Switch games and I instantly fell in love with it. The game gives you the ability to freely explore different areas, and it is a love letter ro “Super Mario 64.”

In order to stop Bowser from forcing Peach to marry him, Mario teams up with Cappy. He is basically a ghost hat and he possesses Mario’s own iconic hat. Mario then gains the ability to possess (or capture, according to the game) creatures and enemies in order to gain different abilities.

If Mario captured a frog, he could jump extra high in the air. If he captured a Goomba, he could stack multiple of them into a tower to reach high places. I’m trying my hardest not to use the word ‘possess,’ but that’s basically what capturing is.

There are multiple kingdoms to explore and you have to search for items called ‘Power Moons.’ These have the ability to power up your ship, so you can soar through the air on your way to rescue Peach.

It was super easy for me to become absorbed in each kingdom, as you can explore every inch and capture different creatures. I did start to question Mario’s morals after I finished this game, however.

Conclusion

“Super Mario’s” legacy as one of the most popular video game franchises of all time lives on. I am super excited to see what comes next for the series.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.