MTSU baseball sweeps WKU for second consecutive series sweep

Story by Conner Smith

Bowling Green, KY- Middle Tennessee State baseball has been on a quest to reach the top of the C-USA standings ever since its recent surge. Saturday was another stop on that quest as the Blue Raiders beat WKU 5-4 for their second straight series sweep.

All was quiet until the Blue Raiders burst onto the scene in the fourth when they put up four runs, highlighted by a Jackson Galloway two-run double. Western would follow that with a run in the bottom-half of the inning.

MTSU struck again in the fifth when Eston Snider came home off a dropped third strike and throwing error by the WKU first baseman.

WKU slowly came back, scoring three runs the rest of the way. James Sells did get into some trouble in the ninth but worked his way out of it to propel MT to the win.

“When you get to game three of a series, you have a chance to either play the rubber match, salvage the series if you didn’t win the first two, or, like we did today, get an opportunity to sweep,” MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers said. “It was a good effort all the way around. We had guys come in and play clean right off the bat.”

MTSU collected the three-game sweep in Bowling Green for the first time since 1974. It’s also the first time the program has won three straight in Bowling Green since 2000-01.

MTSU hits the road again to prepare for its midweek game against Georgia State on Tuesday at 3 P.M.

