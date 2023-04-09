Sunday, April 9, 2023
SportsBaseball

MTSU baseball sweeps WKU for second consecutive series sweep

By Calvin White

Date:

Share post:

Featured photo by Khori Williams

Story by Conner Smith

Bowling Green, KY- Middle Tennessee State baseball has been on a quest to reach the top of the C-USA standings ever since its recent surge. Saturday was another stop on that quest as the Blue Raiders beat WKU 5-4 for their second straight series sweep.

All was quiet until the Blue Raiders burst onto the scene in the fourth when they put up four runs, highlighted by a Jackson Galloway two-run double. Western would follow that with a run in the bottom-half of the inning.

MTSU struck again in the fifth when Eston Snider came home off a dropped third strike and throwing error by the WKU first baseman.

WKU slowly came back, scoring three runs the rest of the way. James Sells did get into some trouble in the ninth but worked his way out of it to propel MT to the win.

“When you get to game three of a series, you have a chance to either play the rubber match, salvage the series if you didn’t win the first two, or, like we did today, get an opportunity to sweep,” MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers said. “It was a good effort all the way around. We had guys come in and play clean right off the bat.”

MTSU collected the three-game sweep in Bowling Green for the first time since 1974. It’s also the first time the program has won three straight in Bowling Green since 2000-01. 

MTSU hits the road again to prepare for its midweek game against Georgia State on Tuesday at 3 P.M.

Conner Smith is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact him at cws4t@mtmail.mtsu.edu

Previous article
My favorite “Super Mario” games of all time
Calvin White
Calvin White

Related articles

Baseball

MTSU baseball sweeps home series against FIU

Featured photo by Khori Williams Story by Conner Smith Middle Tennessee State baseball completed a huge comeback to earn the...
Baseball

MTSU baseball takes series against the Hilltoppers

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee baseball could taste a series win over...
Baseball

Hilltoppers edge MTSU in game two of series

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee baseball fell 8-4 Saturday at the hands of...
Baseball

Blue Raiders take game one against WKU

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee baseball took game one of the 100...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

My favorite “Super Mario” games of all time

Video Games 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Grace Howland “The Super...

“Super Mario Bros. Movie” is better than expected

Film & TV 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Larry Rincon It's...

“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

Film & TV 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Larry Rincon From a...

Popular news

“Mi estis amata”: A review of MTSU’s rendition of “The Language Archive”

Campus 0
Featured Photo by Harry Whitmore Story by Stephanie Hall Middle Tennessee...

“RENT” in the ‘Boro: Center for the Arts’ latest production

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Kaleigh Young Story by Kaleigh Young The Pulitzer...

‘Memories are forever’: MTSU theatre performs “The Giver” at Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Photo Courtesy of MTSU Theatre Department Story by Stephanie Hall Middle...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.