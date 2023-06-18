The Parachute People provide a chance to play at Bonnaroo

Story and Photos by Jordan Reining

MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

A multi-colored parachute billows in the breeze at Bonnaroo. The flowing fabric spans 45 feet in diameter and is hoisted by anyone who wants to join the fun. The Parachute People can be found at a colorful tent in the “Nonprofit Village” that’s near the center of the festival grounds.

Based out of Columbus, Ohio, a group of friends gathered at a festival in 2014 with a large parachute reminiscent of elementary school gym class. Since then, parachutes have appeared at festivals around the country at different events.

Organizers said there is more to their mission than reminding attendees of laid-back school days. They strive to build a community through playful activities that improve mental health.

With a tent full of paint, bubble guns and inflatable chairs, their makeshift Bonnaroo headquarters is a beacon of happiness.

Kat Shuler, an advisor of the group’s board of directors, joined in February. After taking the time to reflect on her life and the impact she wants to have, she decided the Parachute People match her aspirations perfectly.

“They embody everything that I stand for,” said Shuler, “it was a no brainer to join.”

Along with parachute games at the beginning of concerts, they also host educational sessions throughout the four-day festival. Communication, resilience and burnout prevention are just a few of the topics their members discuss.

Sitting under the parachute that billows above them, Bonnaroovians enjoy time under the dome.

With hundreds joining the parachute activities, lifting it up to sit beneath or bounce inflatables on it, teamwork is emphasized. As light as it may look, the material is heavy and requires effort from everyone involved to get the fabric moving in the air.

The parachute has four colors. Red, yellow, blue and green are symbolic of the body, spirit, mind and community, respectively.

“We use the parachute as like a metaphor for like releasing the things that have holds on us,” said Shuler.

Attendees that want to experience parachute joy simply need to join the group once the parachute unfurls.

For the remainder of the weekend, parachute sessions will be held at the “What Stage”.

Many people take part in the action. For first timers and seasoned Bonnaroovians the parachute is an iconic part of the festival.

Tori Crisp, the leader of the wave, believes playing with the parachute keeps the mood light at festivals.

Tori Crisp returned to the Farm for the seventh time this year. Having participated in the festivities before, this was her first time leading the wave. Standing in the center of the parachute with brightly colored flowers in her hair and a matching floral shirt, Crisp conducted the wave with her fellow festival-goers following her every move.

Crisp shared the Parachute People’s philosophy.

“The inclusivity, the diversity…everyone is there, everyone is having a good time,” said Crisp.

As she cartwheeled out of the center, cheers rose in unison from the circle.

For a moment, strangers and friends were connected through childlike glee, as four colors rippled in the wind.

Within the community shared by all Bonnaroovians, the Parachute People have accomplished what they set out to do.

Jordan Reining is a staff writer for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact News Editor Kailee Shores and Assistant News Editor Alyssa Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.