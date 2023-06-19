Monday, June 19, 2023
Bonnaroo: Thousands “Soak up the sun” at Sheryl Crow’s performance

By Kailee Shores

MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Sheryl Crow performed at Bonnaroo on Saturday at 4:45 p.m., totally in her element in the Tennessee summer sunshine amidst an energetic but spread-out crowd.

Many acts at Bonnaroo draw a dense audience, packed in like sardines trying to get as close to the barricade as possible. For Crow, everyone wanted room to dance.

That’s not to say the crowd wasn’t large; the What Stage area was full, almost to the back fence.

She kicked off her hour-long set with “Soak Up The Sun,” taking to the stage wearing a Blondie tank top and carrying a maroon bass guitar.

“I think you’re having some fun today, I can smell it!” yelled Crow.

She grew up in a small town not far outside of Memphis before moving to L.A. to pursue music. Her roots are evident in her music, but under guise. 

Her accent melted away the second she stepped on the stage, but the way she commanded her guitar gave her away. Then, when she pulled out and started playing a harmonica during Real Gone, all doubt was dispelled. The crowd was in shock.

When Crow performed “The First Cut Is The Deepest,” one of her guitar players plucked a mandolin, and there was an ever-present organ throughout the set.

This summer, Crow is making her rounds on the festival circuit. She has been a hit at Bonnaroo twice now, once in 2018 and again this year. 

“I think there’s still something beautiful about being able to share your art face to face,” said Crow.

She played a cover of “Live With Me” by The Rolling Stones, once again shredding on the harmonica.Nearing the end of her set, she brought it down with “If It Makes You Happy,” but left the crowd with “Every Day Is A Winding Road,” ending on a positive, upbeat note.

Kailee Shores is the News Editor for MTSU Sidelines.

