Creativity unleashed: MTSU Art Festival & Boro International Fest combine for an artistic extravaganza

Featured Photo by Larry Rincon

Story by Larry Rincon

Oct. 21, the annual Middle Tennessee State University Art Festival took place at Patterson Park. Every year the festival is held in collaboration with the Boro International Festival. The International Festival includes cultural performances, displays and food for people to come by and see.

La Comunidad at the Boro International Festival. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

The Latine club on campus, La Communidad, attended the International Festival in order to fundraise for their organization’s t-shirts and stoles for graduating members. The club has been attending the festival for the past few years, and this year their members made beaded bracelets and flower crowns for their fundraiser.

At the Art Festival, MTSU students and alumni, as well as local Murfreesboro artists, attend the festival to display their artwork as well as sell them. The types of art available ranges from clothing to traditional art pieces and prints to candles and plushies.

Paige Mckay’s festival booth. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

One MTSU Alumni who attended the Art Festival was Paige Mckay. She recently graduated in August with a Graphic Art and Design degree. Due to her love of vintage and antique looks, she goes thrifting to gather her materials.

Paige McKay’s spell jars. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

The Art Festival was not just limited to students majoring or who have majored in a Visual Art related major. There were a few MTSU students majoring in Textiles and Fashion Merchandising.

Nora Peebles’s festival booth. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Nora Peebles art and crotchet. (Photo by Larry Rincon). Nora Peebles crotchet work. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Nora Peebles is a current MTSU senior majoring in Fashion Merchandising as well as Entrepreneurship. She stated she received her creative pursuits from her grandmother and has been crocheting for the past eight or nine years.

MTSU student Valentina Wayman’s booth. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Valentina Wayman is a Textiles Merchant student attending the Art Festival for the second time. She is a current junior who also has a minor in Art. She enjoys working with colors and patterns, and she stated that she will hopefully be attending the festival next year as well.

Emily Jacob with her comics. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Another MTSU student named Emily Jacob attended the festival to promote her work. Jacob is a current animation major who has been working on a comic for the past two years. Her comic is an action fantasy and was available for purchase at her booth.

Andy Cox’s smaller pieces of art. (Photo by Larry Rincon). Bear made by Andy Cox. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

There was also a Video and Film Production student named Andy Cox. Cox had various handmade plushies. The larger ones take Cox at least a week to make while the smaller ones take less time. Cox talked about the kind of art they like to make and felt that more traditional art was more interpersonal.

Violet-Maria William’s booth. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Yakruti Patel’s booth. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Jillian Degrie artwork. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

Jillian Degrie’s plushies. (Photo by Larry Rincon).

The MTSU Art Festival will be available next year for anyone who missed it this year. Look forward to artists sharing their work as well as activities courtesy of the Boro International Festival in the upcoming year.

