Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Republican Bryan Terry defeats Democrat Matt Ferry for Tennessee’s 48th House District

By Kerstie Wolaver

Photos by Sam McIntyre

Republican Bryan Terry defeated Democrat Matt Ferry with 65.8 percent of the vote for the race for Tennessee House District 48 on Nov. 5.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:25 p.m.

Terry has held the seat since 2014, keeping his position with a 31 percent difference in votes. 

Terry is a Republican who was a blue collar worker and is now both a small business owner and a medical professional. He defeated Democratic candidate Matt Ferry for the seat by 9,647 votes, according to the Rutherford County Election Commission results.

His campaign focused on issues such as the economy and pro-life beliefs. He promises to decrease “unnecessary regulations” and protect the idea that life begins at conception.

Ferry is a Democrat from Lebanon, Tennessee, and is also a Middle Tennessee State University alumni. 

His campaign focused on safe gun storage laws and funding public schools. He also believes in giving students in Tennessee safe schools and providing teachers with a living wage. Ferry is also fighting to protect women’s rights and to provide access to healthcare, birth control and IVF.

Matt Ferry addressed the crowd at the Democratic watch party at the Walnut House on Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Sam McIntyre.

“This is not just about ‘24, this is about ‘26 and ‘28 and 2030,” Ferry said, encouraging blue voters not to lose hope.

Ferry was greeted with smiles, cheering and applause from the crowd gathered in the Walnut House, where he spoke in front of a projected American flag and underneath a blue-lit chandelier. 

Terry said he was confident in his win and other Republican candidates running in the state of Tennessee. However, Democratic candidates remained optimistic through their losses, assuring voters that they will return in 2026 for the blue voters who show up to the polls. 

Terry will take his seat as the District 48 representative once again on January 15, 2025 at the Tennessee General Assembly.

Kerstie Wolaver is a reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

Sparks defeats Mata in close race for Tennessee’s 49th District
