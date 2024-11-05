Republican Charlie Baum wins Tennessee House District 37 in Rutherford County

Story by Siri Reynolds

Photos by Vanessa Hamel

Republican Charlie Baum defeated Democrat Cheri Brown with 64.3 percent of the vote in Tennessee’s House District 37 on Nov. 5.

Baum is an economics professor at MTSU. He has represented District 37 since 2018 and is currently vice chairman of the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee. He is also on the House Education Committee. His campaign prioritized low taxes, increased access to healthcare and school choice.

Members of the Rutherford County Republican Party endorse Trump in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2024 (Photo by Vanessa Hamel)

A confident crowd at the Republican Party of Rutherford County office cheered with every race update. Although Baum was not present, the crowd was supportive.

“The cause will never die,” said District 34 representative Tim Rudd. “Our energy levels may, at times, and our patience, but the cause will never die.”

Brown is currently retired. Her main campaign focuses included reproductive healthcare, affordable housing and reducing poverty.

Despite her loss, Brown’s attitude was hopeful as she spoke to an optimistic crowd at the Walnut House in Murfreesboro.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity and the fortitude to run,” Brown said. “I enjoy politics. I live for politics. I also enjoy trying to bring others along on that journey and to help our younger generations to see how you can actually be proud, to live in your skin, to be a proud Democrat, what that looks like and how to be powerful.”

Both candidates ran uncontested in their primaries. In 2022, Baum defeated Democrat Bill Levine with 65.4 percent of the vote.

