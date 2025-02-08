Chuck Crawford resigns as MTSU volleyball coach

Chuck Crawford resigned as the Middle Tennessee State University volleyball head coach.

MTSU hired Crawford in 2017, and the Blue Raiders went 89-126 over his eight years. Crawford had two winning seasons in 2022 and 2023 going 15-14 and 20-10, respectively.

Following his departure Crawford will pursue opportunities outside of college athletics, MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said.

“We will begin a national search for a replacement immediately,” Massaro added. “We look forward to beginning this process and we are confident excellent coaches will be interested in this position.”

