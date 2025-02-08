The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Chuck Crawford resigns as MTSU volleyball coach

Crawford departs after eight years at the helm.
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporterFebruary 8, 2025
Jaeda Jackson
MTSU head coach Chuck Crawford coaches his seniors in their final home game in Alumni Memorial Gymnasium, on Nov. 19, 2024.

Chuck Crawford resigned as the Middle Tennessee State University volleyball head coach.

MTSU hired Crawford in 2017, and the Blue Raiders went 89-126 over his eight years. Crawford had two winning seasons in 2022 and 2023 going 15-14 and 20-10, respectively.  

Following his departure Crawford will pursue opportunities outside of college athletics, MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said.  

“We will begin a national search for a replacement immediately,” Massaro added. “We look forward to beginning this process and we are confident excellent coaches will be interested in this position.” 

To contact the editor, email [email protected]. 

Chuck Crawford resigns as MTSU volleyball coach