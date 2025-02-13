The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU Police ask for help finding missing teen

Noah McLane, Lead news reporterFebruary 13, 2025
MTSU Police Department
Poster of missing youth, Ja’Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing on Feb. 8 following an MTSU basketball game.

Ja’Cayia Alsup was last seen at Murphy Center wearing a black jacket, brown leggings, gray shoes, glasses, a silver necklace and a brown wristlet. She is 5 foot 2 and 110 pounds.

MTSU police confirmed Alsup is not an MTSU student but are actively investigating. They did not confirm if she was from the area.

Alsup’s aunt called police to report her missing from Murphy Center on Feb. 8. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Trevor Cheney at (615)904-8464.

This is a developing story, updates will publish as new information is released.

To contact the editor, email [email protected]. 

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
"Love Hurts" and "Heart Eyes," both in theaters this February.
‘Love Hurts’ vs. ‘Heart Eyes’: 2 movies to love or loathe this Valentine’s Day
Reese Smith Jr. Field at Middle Tennessee State University on Jan. 28, 2025.
MTSU baseball 2025 season preview
Murfreesboro Fire Department outside James E. Walker Library in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 10, 2025.
MTSU students stuck in James E. Walker Library elevator
MTSU Campus sustainable campus fund sticker on a water fountain at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
How students at MTSU advocate for a climate-friendly campus
Reed Blankenship commands the defense and sets them up in position on Nov. 2, 2018, in Floyd Stadium.
MTSU alum Reed Blankenship captures Super Bowl title
The Rutherford County Board of Education building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Rutherford County School Board bans more books, limiting options for student readers
More in News
Protesters stream down the road with their signs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.
Photo gallery: 50501 protest comes to Tennessee
In the Middle Tennessee State University Science Building on campus in Murfreesboro, Tenn., award-winning researcher and biology assistant professor M. Elizabeth Barnes, left, graduate student Alexa Summersill and doctoral student Rahmi Aini had their findings from a nationwide survey of college biology students regarding conflict-reducing practices in evolution education published by peer-reviewed PLOS One, a science journal from the San Francisco, Calif.-based Public Library of Science, or PLOS. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
MTSU biology professor bridges the divide between science and religion in latest study
Protester hugs woman yelling at crowd in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 5, 2025.
50501 protest comes to Tennessee: An anti-Trump outrage in downtown Nashville
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee Democrat state representative introduces bill to enshrine birth control access
Black History Month themed pins that were handed out at the Black History Month Kickoff in the MTSU Student Union in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Feb. 3, 2025.
How MTSU is celebrating Black History Month 2025
The Tenn. state capitol in Nashville sits behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson.
Tennessee General Assembly narrowly passes the Education Freedom Act of 2025, making Tennessee a 'school choice state'
About the Contributor
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I'm a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU Police ask for help finding missing teen