MTSU Police ask for help finding missing teen

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing on Feb. 8 following an MTSU basketball game.

Ja’Cayia Alsup was last seen at Murphy Center wearing a black jacket, brown leggings, gray shoes, glasses, a silver necklace and a brown wristlet. She is 5 foot 2 and 110 pounds.

MTSU police confirmed Alsup is not an MTSU student but are actively investigating. They did not confirm if she was from the area.

Alsup’s aunt called police to report her missing from Murphy Center on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Trevor Cheney at (615)904-8464.

This is a developing story, updates will publish as new information is released.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.