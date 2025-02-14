The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Update: MTSU Police confirm missing teen was not abducted, investigation still open

Noah McLane, Lead news reporterFebruary 14, 2025
MTSU Police Department
Poster of missing youth, Ja’Cayia Alsup. Photo taken the night she was reported missing via MTSU Police Department on Feb. 13, 2025.

Six days after 17-year-old Ja’Cayia Alsup went missing at an MTSU basketball game, the MTSU police department (MTPD) explained why they never issued an Amber Alert.

The case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert because no abduction happened, according to Sergeant Katelynn Liedtke, one of MTPD’s public information officers. 

Police entered Alsup into the National Crime Information Center, an online index of missing persons and criminal information used by law enforcement agencies, on Feb. 8 — the day Alsup’s family reported her missing. 

However, police said they waited five days to notify the public because the lead detective, Sergeant Trevor Cheney, had leads he wanted to look into before making the case public. Alsup remains missing.

As for Liedtke, an eight-year veteran at MTPD, this case was a first for her.

“Obviously the police department has been around for a very long time, so I won’t say it’s never happened,” Liedtke said. “But I’ll be here for eight years in May, and we have not had something like this since I’ve been here at least.”

Alsup was last seen at Murphy Center wearing a black jacket, brown leggings, gray shoes, glasses, a silver necklace and a brown wristlet. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Trevor Cheney at 615-904-8464.

MTPD confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

About the Contributor
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I'm a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Update: MTSU Police confirm missing teen was not abducted, investigation still open