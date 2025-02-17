Murfreesboro music makers: Auburn unleashes ‘Reverberate’

Auburn, a local indie rock band fronted by MTSU freshman Austin Evans, has spent the past few months cultivating a dedicated following despite a limited discography of two singles. On Feb. 7, they expanded their output by releasing a studio recording of “Reverberate,” already a fan favorite from live performances.

The release of this song, along with Auburn’s energetic live performances, shows incredible promise toward the band’s future. Vocalist and guitarist Austin Evans talked about the group, their recent release and what drives them to make their art.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How would you describe your sound to a new listener, and what is the current lineup of Auburn?

I would describe Auburn’s style of music simply as “indie rock,” but we’re really starting to branch into folk and Americana. We like to blend those sorts of ideas just ‘cause we love that type of music, but we also love doing rock stuff all the time.

For the lineup as of right now we have my good friend Riley Lindsey [guitar], Collin Gardner [bass], Josh Wagner [fills in for bass while Collin is in school at Michigan State University] and we’re actively looking for a drummer. We’ve been talking to someone who seems to be a really good candidate thus far, so it’s very exciting.

Would you be able to talk a bit about “Reverberate,” what it’s about and when it was written?

That song has existed since September 2023. [Band members were] dealing with a loss and the pain that comes with that, whether that be a physical loss or figurative. So, we all sat down in a room together and made something. The original idea for “Reverberate” came out of that day and we have been working on it ever since, and it’s seen so many different revisions and so many different versions. It’s seen hell and back, to be honest. I think now it’s really at a position where we truly feel that it communicates what we do whenever we feel that feeling of loss and how to navigate through that without it being destructive.

One thing I’ve noticed through your interviews and your social media is that you have made your love of The Backseat Lovers very clear over the past few years. I mean, one of your live staples is a cover of one of their songs. How would you say they most impact both your music and your performances?

I fell in love with them when I was in high school and their first record came out. I don’t know what it was, but there was something about it sonically that just resonated so heavily with me. And then whenever we watched them release their album that came after that, it just further validated that.

For me, I really like the energy that they put into their music and into their performing. … I really like doing covers of their songs ‘cause I’m able to vicariously live through that same level of energy. But, also, I just think that the songs initially are amazing. And I promise that we’re gonna branch out beyond just doing Backseat Lovers covers, but those are the songs we like to start out with because they’re just very dear to us.

Most of your performances as Auburn have happened since coming to school and, as a recording industry major, you’re surrounded with all of these creatives all of the time. How would you say that, if at all, being at MTSU surrounded by creatives has changed the way you view and/or make music?

It’s really just given me more confidence being around so many other people that have the same ideas and are passionate about the same thing. It’s truly inspiring and it really, really inspired me to write more and just keep writing from the heart and making sure what I’m creating is for me and for everyone else that’s in our band, expressing everything that we are feeling.

The people that I’ve been around, the friends that I’ve made, are amazing and I’m eternally grateful because I don’t think we would’ve gotten the same opportunities or we wouldn’t have made the same connections if I hadn’t gone to MTSU, you know? … I wouldn’t be surrounded by that same level of creativity. I feel like I wouldn’t have been as amped up to write new stuff, I wouldn’t have been amped up to keep creating and exploring new sounds or anything like that.

I think a big question for a lot of people is … where’s the EP?

God, we’ve been working on it for so long and I’m so ready to get it out. We’re in the last couple of songs getting mixed now and I’ve gotta get some final recording on it, but we’re really aiming to finish it and get it released by the beginning of summer. We have a release date in mind we’re going to keep private just in case we have to make adjustments or whatever, but we’re thinking early summer release and we want to do a quick summer tour as well in June or July or that sort of time. The beginning of summer is looking really good for a new project.

What can be expected in the near future from Auburn?

I think really what we’re gonna be doing is just trying to be more active on social media and showing off the songs that we have. We are getting some live videos put together that we can post for people to watch on YouTube in case they haven’t been able to come to a show or anything like that. … Right now our big priority is getting the EP done, but if we pick up a small gig or do a band show at some point, that’ll happen I’m sure.

“Reverberate” by Auburn is available on all streaming services.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.