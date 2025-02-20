MTSU club hockey to face Tampa in playoff debut

MTSU club hockey will be in action this weekend as the Blue Raiders (19-6-1) travel to Coral Springs, Florida, to take on the University of Tampa (13-7-0) in the first round of the Conference Hockey South playoff on Feb. 21.

For the first time in club history, the Blue Raiders are lacing up for the postseason tournament– however, they won’t be skating into any regular matchup. Middle Tennessee’s first postseason appearance was selected as the College Hockey South and AAU College Hockey game of the week.

In a historic season for the Blue Raiders, over 200 donors raised over $25,000 dollars to cover the team’s postseason expenses. This support from the Middle Tennessee community includes MTSU alum Hardy, former players and the Nashville Predators.

The Blue Raiders finished the regular season ranked seventh in the AAU Division II hockey rankings. In a season where the Blue Raiders clinched the highest win total in club history, MTSU looks to continue its hot streak into the postseason.

Electric goal-scoring ability is the key to MTSU moving on in the postseason bracket. The Blue Raiders averaged over six goals a contest within the regular season. This includes a 27-goal outing against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers earlier in the season. Maintaining its high-flying offense and solid goaltending from MTSU Goalkeeper Ayden Kopec will determine how far the Blue Raiders go.

Fans wanting to catch the action on the ice can tune into the College Hockey South YouTube channel on Feb. 21 at 2:25 p.m.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

