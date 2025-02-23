Good times and unique finds at the top 5 thrift shops in Murfreesboro

Seasoned thrifters and newbies can find good items at great prices without leaving Murfreesboro, Tennessee — if they know where to look.

These five Murfreesboro thrift stores stand out due to their friendly and welcoming staff, low-cost to high-value items and assistance to the local community. From consignment to nonprofit, Murfreesboro has a great thrifting scene that deserves a deeper look from thrifters of all kinds.

429 N. Thompson Lane

Plato’s Closet is a consignment store, not a thrift store, but it still has such a specific feel. They buy clothes from customers. Their clothing options appeal mostly to young adults, with brand names like Hollister and Gap. The staff are friendly and knowledgeable about what their store offers. The playlist is always slow, chill and never brings attention to itself. Plato’s Closet is a consignment store that deserves attention for its clothing choices, decent price ranges and vibe that feels just right.

710 Memorial Blvd.

Goodwill’s presence in Murfreesboro is hard for a thrifter to miss, with 3 easily accessible stores to choose from. The store on Memorial Boulevard is notable for a few reasons, however. It is the most well-kept out of all three stores, has a large enough space to sink some time and effort in searching and has a good quality inventory that stretches across different types of items. This is the standard of a good thrift store, with helpful staff of all ages and a sense of quality among clothing choices.

338 SE Broad St.

From the inside, the selections may not look like much. The shelves carry a hodge-podge of items. The store has harsh, fluorescent lighting. But when searching for special items, the selection in Outreach Thrift is surprisingly beyond that of other stores. The prices on average are lower than $6 for each piece of clothing; the household items never go higher than $60 and to top it all off, they have a solid media selection. With their friendly staff from all walks of life, wide selection of cheap products and efforts to help the homeless community, Outreach sets a high standard as a thrift store and as a local business.

307 S. Academy St.

Greenhouse Ministries hosts Garden Patch as a nonprofit to help the Murfreesboro community. With donations of clothing from locals, they also help by having some of the cheapest prices in Murfreesboro thrifting. The atmosphere is homey and welcoming, and the layout seems more purposeful than some other thrift stores. Their clothing pieces are always in quality shape; their household items are diverse and like new. Their media selection includes a generous variety of books, movies and music. All this, plus a friendly and lovely staff to round out an already pleasant shopping experience.

1007 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

From the gently used clothing to the dusty technology section, Steered Straight Too is the best thrift store in Murfreesboro because of how much it goes beyond the expectations of a regular thrift store. This store’s mission is to help fund efforts to steer youth away from paths involving drugs and violence. The departments are well-labeled with poster board signs hung by fishing line or carefully glued in easy-to-see places. The glass ornaments section is without blemish, but the ornaments themselves are covered in dust.

The sociable staff is made up of mostly college-age adults, ready to help at a moment’s notice. The expansive media selection covers many formats, and household items and furniture are all top-notch and high quality. They also have a kid’s section.

With a wide assortment of products like busted/pristine knick-knacks, some of the gnarliest shirts one could ever find, a cute pair of pleated pants that fit just right and more, thrift shops offer so much to the cost-conscious consumer. Shoppers are likely to find something they’re looking for at one of these five stories. They all deserve recognition for standing out and being visible in the community.

