The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins big, marginalized voices command the room

Emma Burden, Lead features reporterMarch 3, 2025
Disney/Scott Kirkland
Mikey Madison holds her Oscar for best actress in a leading role for “Anora” on March 2, 2025. Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment Press.

Oscars voters could have played it safe this year. They could have voted en masse for “A Complete Unknown,” focusing on Bob Dylan’s rise to fame, or they could have sang “Wicked’s” praises, celebrating the ultra-”Popular” Broadway musical turned Hollywood hit. Oscars voters could have chosen tamer options, or a film made by a major studio. However, at the 97th Academy Awards, voters dared to highlight the stories not often told.

“Anora” went home with five awards, including best picture and best actress in a leading role — but the film doesn’t fit into the typical clean-cut box laid out for most best picture winners. “Anora” isn’t about a well-known musician. It’s not a story anyone already knows, nor is it a polished musical. “Anora” follows a Brooklyn, New York, sex worker.

In addition to “Anora’s” sweep, “No Other Land,” which focuses on Palestinian displacement and was directed by a team of Palestinians and Israelis, won best documentary feature. Zoe Saldaña accepted the award for best supporting actress, making her the first Dominican American to win the category. Best actor Adrien Brody delivered a heartfelt, albeit long, speech to advocate for inclusivity and to fight back against anti-semitism.

The Oscars, and its voters, could have played it safe. Thankfully, they didn’t.

‘No Other Land’

Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor defied cultural and literal boundaries directing this year’s best documentary feature “No Other Land.” The documentary focuses on a Palestinian activist, Adra, whose family resists their displacement from the West Bank.

The directors of “No Other Land” accept the Oscar for best documentary feature at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment Press. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

In his acceptance speech, Abraham used the platform to criticize the disparity between Palestinians and Israelis, as an Israeli himself. 

“We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law and Basel is under military laws that destroy his life and he cannot control,” Abraham said. “There is a different path, a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people.” 

‘Emilia Pérez’

In addition to winning best original song with “El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez’s” Zoe Saldaña earned her first best supporting actress win. Saldaña gave an emotional shoutout to her family.

I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams, dignity and hardworking hands,” Saldaña said. 

While Saldaña’s win was powerful, “Emilia Pérez” also faced backlash from critics and advocates due to its perceived negative depiction of the Mexican and transgender communities.

‘The Brutalist’

Adrien Brody beat front-runner Timothée Chalamet for best actor in a leading role with his portrayal of László Tóth in “The Brutalist.” The film tells the story of Tóth, an architect and Holocaust survivor. 

As Brody’s acceptance speech trailed on, the Academy’s walk-off music began to play. 

“I’ve done this before,” Brody said, as he encouraged the Academy to silence the music. He took this extra time to share a message, rather than to continue with recognitions. 

“I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism and othering,” Brody said. “I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world.”

‘Anora’

“I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community,” Mikey Madison said in her best actress in a leading role acceptance speech.

The cast of “Anora” onstage at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. Photo courtesy of ABC Entertainment Press. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

“Anora” was the underdog at this year’s Oscars. Despite winning the prestigious Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, “Anora” was independently produced by Neon, with a budget of only $6 million.

“Anora” follows its title character, a Brooklyn sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, and later finds she was manipulated into the marriage. The film is a showcase of human struggle, love and sadness.

The film won for best picture, best directing, best actress in a leading role, best writing (original screenplay) and best film editing. Director Sean Baker won four of the awards, tying him with Walt Disney for the most Oscars won in a single year. 

“In a time in which the world can feel very divided, [watching films in theaters] is more important than ever,” Baker said.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
The cast of "Our Town" at MTSU's Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 26, 2025.
MTSU Theatre and Dance modernizes near-century-old play 'Our Town' with 21st century staging
Jackson Buckner of Munkn performs beside a man in a raccoon mask, Feb. 22, 2025.
Murfreesboro music makers: Munkn brings the party to Hop Springs with ‘Songs About Cars'
Sunny War rides again with "Armageddon in a Summer Dress." (Photo courtesy of Joshua Black Wilkins.)
Weekly Distractions: 'Monkey' business, not so 'Short' and more
Auburn on stage at The East Room in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 18, 2024.
Murfreesboro music makers: Auburn unleashes 'Reverberate'
Singer-songwriters onstage at "Blue Bloods in the Round" in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Songwriters gather 'Round' to support MTSU athletics
The season 25 cast of "Saturday Night Live" (photo courtesy of Leland Gregory.)
Live from Bragg: MTSU’s Leland Gregory recalls days as ‘SNL’ writer
About the Contributor
Emma Burden
Emma Burden, Lead features reporter
My name is Emma Burden and I’m the lead features reporter this semester. When I’m not watching hockey, you can find me working on the newspaper, reading novels and playing Minecraft. I am also a proud cat mom to a six-year-old blue point Siamese cat named Roo, and I work hard so he can have a better life. As well, I am a senior journalism major, graduating this December. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins big, marginalized voices command the room