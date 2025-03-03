Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins big, marginalized voices command the room

Oscars voters could have played it safe this year. They could have voted en masse for “A Complete Unknown,” focusing on Bob Dylan’s rise to fame, or they could have sang “Wicked’s” praises, celebrating the ultra-”Popular” Broadway musical turned Hollywood hit. Oscars voters could have chosen tamer options, or a film made by a major studio. However, at the 97th Academy Awards, voters dared to highlight the stories not often told.

“Anora” went home with five awards, including best picture and best actress in a leading role — but the film doesn’t fit into the typical clean-cut box laid out for most best picture winners. “Anora” isn’t about a well-known musician. It’s not a story anyone already knows, nor is it a polished musical. “Anora” follows a Brooklyn, New York, sex worker.

In addition to “Anora’s” sweep, “No Other Land,” which focuses on Palestinian displacement and was directed by a team of Palestinians and Israelis, won best documentary feature. Zoe Saldaña accepted the award for best supporting actress, making her the first Dominican American to win the category. Best actor Adrien Brody delivered a heartfelt, albeit long, speech to advocate for inclusivity and to fight back against anti-semitism.

The Oscars, and its voters, could have played it safe. Thankfully, they didn’t.

‘No Other Land’

Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor defied cultural and literal boundaries directing this year’s best documentary feature “No Other Land.” The documentary focuses on a Palestinian activist, Adra, whose family resists their displacement from the West Bank.

In his acceptance speech, Abraham used the platform to criticize the disparity between Palestinians and Israelis, as an Israeli himself.

“We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law and Basel is under military laws that destroy his life and he cannot control,” Abraham said. “There is a different path, a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people.”

‘Emilia Pérez’

In addition to winning best original song with “El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez’s” Zoe Saldaña earned her first best supporting actress win. Saldaña gave an emotional shoutout to her family.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams, dignity and hardworking hands,” Saldaña said.

While Saldaña’s win was powerful, “Emilia Pérez” also faced backlash from critics and advocates due to its perceived negative depiction of the Mexican and transgender communities.

‘The Brutalist’

Adrien Brody beat front-runner Timothée Chalamet for best actor in a leading role with his portrayal of László Tóth in “The Brutalist.” The film tells the story of Tóth, an architect and Holocaust survivor.

As Brody’s acceptance speech trailed on, the Academy’s walk-off music began to play.

“I’ve done this before,” Brody said, as he encouraged the Academy to silence the music. He took this extra time to share a message, rather than to continue with recognitions.

“I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism and othering,” Brody said. “I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world.”

‘Anora’

“I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community,” Mikey Madison said in her best actress in a leading role acceptance speech.

“Anora” was the underdog at this year’s Oscars. Despite winning the prestigious Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, “Anora” was independently produced by Neon, with a budget of only $6 million.

“Anora” follows its title character, a Brooklyn sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, and later finds she was manipulated into the marriage. The film is a showcase of human struggle, love and sadness.

The film won for best picture, best directing, best actress in a leading role, best writing (original screenplay) and best film editing. Director Sean Baker won four of the awards, tying him with Walt Disney for the most Oscars won in a single year.

“In a time in which the world can feel very divided, [watching films in theaters] is more important than ever,” Baker said.