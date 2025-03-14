MTSU to host Persian New Year celebration for students, community

Several MTSU associations will once again host a Nowruz celebration on March 15 at 5 p.m. in the James Union building to honor the Persian New Year with music, crafts and food.

Nowruz, which means “new day” in Farsi, is the first day of the Iranian New Year, but is observed throughout Kurdistan and Afghanistan. It is a celebration of life, rebirth, and the triumph of light over darkness. Its ancient roots go as far back as 3000 years.

“The event is a great occasion to observe how Islamic and Zoroastrian rituals and beliefs are intertwined in the lives of these communities,” Mohammad Meerzaei, assistant professor of religious studies at MTSU, said in a statement to Middle Tennesee News.

Organizers said the celebration will include a classical Persian music performance and two interactive workshops on creative arts related to Nowruz rituals.

The Religious Studies Association of MTSU, the MTSU Middle East Center, the College of Liberal Arts, the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, MT Engage, and the Office of International Affairs partnered up to teach event guests about the aesthetics of religion and culture in Middle Eastern communities.

“We hope that this celebration will turn into a major moment of connection for Middle Tennesseans, in which they will get the chance to know some of the many cultures represented in the area,” Meerzaei said.

Murfreesboro and surrounding areas reflect the growth of these cultures throughout Middle Tennessee. SmartAsset’s recognition of Murfreesboro as one of America’s fastest-growing cities underscored the diverse growth in Tennessee, according to WGNS journalist Chandelar Williams.

Despite a low birth rate and demographic challenges, “Tennessee’s allure for businesses and retirees remains undiminished,” Williams said in 2024. “As a result, net migration continues to be the primary driver of population growth, propelling the state’s population by almost 83,000 in 2022.”

The event is free to students and the campus community, but a ticket is required. Registration is available online. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

