MTSU archaeology professor dies, remembered by friends and colleagues

Noah McLane, Lead news reporterMarch 17, 2025
Dr. Kevin E. Smith at MTSU’s Spring 2024 graduation in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Kevin E. Smith, an MTSU archaeology professor and the world’s foremost expert on the archaeology of Mississippian societies of the Middle Cumberland River Valley, died on March 14, 2025, of natural causes. 

Smith was recognized for his contributions to MTSU and southeastern archaeology in posts by the Tennessee Division of Archaeology and MTSU Anthropology on Facebook.

“Dr. Smith was a true friend and mentor to his colleagues, and a life-changing teacher and mentor to generations of MTSU Anthropology students. He was a leader in our department and across campus, building our Anthropology program from the ground-up and shaping our priorities as student-centered and values driven,” MTSU Anthropology’s post said.

Smith accepted a position at MTSU in 1994 and is credited for single-handedly building the MTSU Anthropology program, where he created undergraduate programs, grew the faculty and instituted more research opportunities for his students across the globe. He taught at MTSU until his death.

Smith won many awards over his career, which focused on African and Native American archaeology and anthropology.  

“His archaeological career began at The Hermitage working to understand plantation landscapes and the enslaved community, research themes on the African Diaspora that he would occasionally return to throughout his career,” the Tennessee Division of Anthropology said in its memorial post to Facebook.

He also co-authored a book, founded the electronic journal Tennessee Archaeology, served on the Governor’s Archaeological Advisory Council and State Review Board and published numerous peer-reviewed research papers. 

In 2017, Smith won the prestigious Career Achievement Award from MTSU for his work and service to the Blue Raider community. In 2024, the South Eastern Archaeology Association annual conference featured lectures on his work and presented him with a lifetime achievement award

“When the history of the first one hundred years of Tennessee archaeology is written, it will be bookended by two archaeologists, William Edward Myer, Tennessee’s first professional archaeologist, and Dr. Kevin E. Smith, whose impact and service to Tennessee archaeology is unrivaled,” TN Division of Archeology’s post said.

At the time of publication, there was no public information about a memorial service.

Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
MTSU archaeology professor dies, remembered by friends and colleagues