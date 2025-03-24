The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Photo gallery: Battle of the Bands at Washington Theatre

The fourth annual event hosted six bands, some including MTSU students, competing for a $500 prize.
Myles Valrie, Staff photographerMarch 24, 2025
Tyler Petty of 1:1 Soul, winner of the Battle of the Bands at Patterson Park Community Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 22, 2025.
Jude DeWald of Goodbye Irish performs at the Battle of the Bands at Patterson Park Community Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 22, 2025.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

Photo gallery: Battle of the Bands at Washington Theatre