Career day from Will Jenkins powers MTSU baseball to ranked win

Coming into the third game of its first Conference USA series, Middle Tennessee desperately searched for answers on the mound. In games one and two against No. 17 Dallas Baptist, the Blue Raiders were outscored 35-7.

With a key game three to prevent a sweep to start conference play at stake, the typical weekend rotation would have slotted Drew Horn in to make the start. Horn has had an impressive season to date as he leads CUSA in batting average against, hits allowed and home runs allowed to go along with the fifth no-hitter in MTSU history.

However, the Blue Raiders were forced to turn to right-hander Will Jenkins to make his second start of the season in place of Horn.

“We had to scratch [Drew] Horn,” head coach Jerry Meyers said. “[Jenkins] was the best available guy. He’s been pretty solid for us. He’s a guy that we trust and have relied on.”

The turn to Jenkins came after a rough two days for the Blue Raider arms.

MTSU’s pitching staff gave up 28 earned runs in this two-game stretch. The two starting pitchers, Trace Phillips and Chandler Alderman, tallied only four total innings pitched while surrendering 16 total runs.

It was an absolute trainwreck for the Blue Raiders on the mound, while the bats had gone silent. DBU starter Micah Bucknam completely shut down MTSU in game one, going seven shutout innings. Game two was a little bit of an improvement, as the bats forced across seven runs late, after trailing 23-0 at one point.

Jenkins stepped in and provided Middle Tennessee with exactly what they needed in game three, leading the Blue Raiders to a 12-6 victory to salvage the series as a part of a career day for the senior pitcher.

“I was attacking them knowing they weren’t a strikeout team,” Jenkins said. “I let them put it in play and the defense was keeping me ahead and able to just get outs.”

Against DBU, Jenkins went six innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out and walking two batters each.

“We were hoping he would go four or five innings and give us 75 pitches,” Meyers said. “He gave us more than that and did an outstanding job. That was a huge outing for us.”

Meyers sees the career best outing from Jenkins because of being aggressive in the strike zone.

“He threw more strikes, and he put the pressure on them to swing the bat,” Meyers said. “For the most part he eliminated not just the walks, but the amount of at-bats where we got behind in the count like we had in the first two days.”

The start was Jenkins’ second of the season, and his longest outing by two innings. The Knoxville native has found himself in many different roles this year including a traditional starting pitching role, opener, mid-inning relief and even in save situations for the Blue Raiders.

“[Our] coaches really just preach next man up and so that will prepare you for anything, so that’s just really kind of where I’m getting it,” Jenkins said. “Just a next man up mentality.”

MTSU will host Florida International this weekend for its home opener in CUSA play, looking to improve after a 1-2 start in conference play.