MTSU LGBT Plus College Conference events for April 3

MTSU hosted the inaugural LGBT Plus College Conference in 2014 and has been the host since, including this year’s from April 3-5. Over its 11 year run, the conference hosted speakers, planned activities and brought together several college queer communities for a three-day event.

The theme, “All Identities: Driving Change,” shows how students and faculty can be the driving change in their community, according to the MT Lambda website. The Gay Straight Alliance at Nissan, the Tennessee Pride Chamber, Rutherford County Pride, the Lavender Closet Mutual Aid Project and several departments at MTSU sponsored the conference.

All panels and ceremonies for the conference will be held in the Student Union building ballroom.

The conference is free for everyone. Each day has Zoom sessions for anyone unable to attend in person.

Thursday, April 3, 2025, highlights

9:45-11 a.m – Glitter and Razorblades: Conjuring Trans Joy Under Duress

Lore/tta LeMaster performs a rhetorical performance autoethonography, introduced by queer Tennessee educator Roberta Cheverette.

11:15-12:30 p.m. – Building Welcoming Inclusive Spaces: For Us by Us.

A lecture on queer safe spaces using Camp Indigo as a prime example and how spaces can be formed on college campuses.

2-3:15 p.m. – Tennessee Pride Chamber – Navigating the Evolving LGBTQ+ Business Climate: Strategies for Success for Young LGBTQ+ Professionals

Tennessee Pride Chamber hosts panels sharing professional experience and insight on the current economic and political climate.

3:30-4:45 p.m. – Bringing Your Whole Self to Work

A panel on the “bottom line value” organizations place on creating a diverse workplace.

5:30 p.m. – Tennessee Pride Chamber Brewing up Business

A light refreshment reception with students, faculty, professionals and community members.

6:30 p.m. – LGBT Plus College Conference Film Festival

A selection of LGBTQ+ films hosted by Emmy-winning filmmaker and associate video and film productions professor Allie Sultan.

