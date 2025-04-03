Report: Camryn Weston and Jlynn Counter of MTSU men’s basketball enter transfer portal

MTSU men’s basketball lost two key contributors as guards Camryn Weston and Jlynn Counter entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Verbal Commits on X.

Weston and Counter finished the season third and fourth on the team in points, with 12.1 and 10.5 points per game each.

The highlight of Weston’s Blue Raider career came in Middle Tennessee’s final game of the 2024 season, scoring 31 points off the bench in a triple-overtime loss to Chattanooga in the first round of the NIT.

Counter, a one-year member of the Blue Raiders, scored a season high 22 points against Belmont on Nov. 7.

The news of Weston and Counter’s portal entry comes roughly a week after Middle Tennessee’s leading scorer Jestin Porter placed his name into the portal for the second straight year.

With Porter, Weston and Counter’s assumed departure along with the graduation of forward Essam Mostafa and Justin Bufford, the Blue Raiders look to return two starters in Torey Alston and Kamari Lands in 2025-26.

