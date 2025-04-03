The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Report: Camryn Weston and Jlynn Counter of MTSU men’s basketball enter transfer portal

The Blue Raiders look to lose two more key contributors from 2024.
Brett Walker, Sports editorApril 3, 2025
Paige Mast
MTSU’s Jlynn Counter (left) on March 14 and Camryn Weston (right) on Feb. 22 enter the NCAA transfer portal on April 3, 2025.

MTSU men’s basketball lost two key contributors as guards Camryn Weston and Jlynn Counter entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Verbal Commits on X

Weston and Counter finished the season third and fourth on the team in points, with 12.1 and 10.5 points per game each.  

The highlight of Weston’s Blue Raider career came in Middle Tennessee’s final game of the 2024 season, scoring 31 points off the bench in a triple-overtime loss to Chattanooga in the first round of the NIT.  

Counter, a one-year member of the Blue Raiders, scored a season high 22 points against Belmont on Nov. 7.  

The news of Weston and Counter’s portal entry comes roughly a week after Middle Tennessee’s leading scorer Jestin Porter placed his name into the portal for the second straight year.  

With Porter, Weston and Counter’s assumed departure along with the graduation of forward Essam Mostafa and Justin Bufford, the Blue Raiders look to return two starters in Torey Alston and Kamari Lands in 2025-26.  

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].   

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Brett Rogers celebrates with teammates after crossing the plate against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Rogers' perfect day at the plate pushes MTSU baseball past Lipscomb
Freshman Leila Ammon winds up to pitch against Kennesaw State at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 28, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU softball vs Kennesaw State
MTSU senior Eston Snider watches on from the dugout as the Blue Raiders take on FIU at Reese Smith Jr. Field on March 28, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball vs Florida International
The Weekend Recap graphic featuring MTSU spring sports on March 3, 2025.
The Weekend Recap: Softball sweeps and men's tennis takes down ranked Memphis
MTSU pitcher Will Jenkins on the mound against No. 17 Dallas Baptist on March 23, 2025.
Career day from Will Jenkins powers MTSU baseball to ranked win
MTSU's Ta'Mia Scott (left) and Jestin Porter (right) enter the NCAA transfer portal on March 25, 2025.
MTSU's Ta'Mia Scott and Jestin Porter enter transfer portal
About the Contributors
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Sports editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Paige Mast
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor
I’m the multimedia editor for Sidelines — an all-things photography and social media enthusiast. Whether I’m curating content for our social media pages or capturing moments through the lens, I love combining creativity and media strategy. When I’m not working, I’m reading or knitting over a cup of coffee, hanging out with my friends, or behind the camera at a game, doing what I love. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Report: Camryn Weston and Jlynn Counter of MTSU men’s basketball enter transfer portal