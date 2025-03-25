The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU’s Ta’Mia Scott and Jestin Porter enter transfer portal

Both Middle Tennessee basketball programs lose their leading scorers heading into next season.
Willie Phaler, ReporterMarch 25, 2025
Rusty Miller and Paige Mast
MTSU’s Ta’Mia Scott (left) and Jestin Porter (right) enter the NCAA transfer portal on March 25, 2025.

Middle Tennessee’s leading scorers in men’s and women’s basketball have entered the transfer portal. 

For the Lady Raiders, junior guard Ta’Mia Scott has entered her name in the transfer portal after her third season in Murfreesboro. 

Averaging 16.7 points per game, the 6-foot guard led the Lady Raiders to a first-round loss in the WBIT falling to in-state rival Belmont 64-51. 

Scott was a part of two Conference USA championships with the Lady Raiders, while being named to the CUSA All-First team for 2024-25 and CUSA All-Second team for 2023-24. 

The departure of Scott leaves head coach Rick Insell looking to replace all five starters from this past season, with four players being out of eligibility. The two-year starter, Scott, will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. 

On the men’s side, senior guard Jestin Porter entered his name into the portal for the second straight season. Porter averaged 15 points per game for the Blue Raiders and shot 41.1% from the field.  

Porter enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining due to the ruling in Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s court case, granting athletes an extra year of eligibility after competing at a non-NCAA school, such as a junior college. Porter spent three years in Middle Tennessee, after spending his first two seasons at Tyler Junior College. 

Porter was named to the CUSA All-Second team for the second straight year, after being a major contributor to the Blue Raiders in a season that saw the programs fifth bid to the NIT, and first postseason appearance since the 2021-22 season. 

