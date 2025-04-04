The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Day two of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer Asian Americans, MTSU LGBTQ+ students and a game night

Victoria Stone, ReporterApril 4, 2025
Sam McIntyre
A panel of campus leaders spoke at the LGBT Plus College Conference on April 4, 2025, in the MTSU Student Union.

Day two of the LGBT Plus College Conference brought out a greater audience and amazing speakers. With panelists, a documentary, safety training and a game night, Friday had much to offer.

The morning opened with a panel on the intersectionality of Asian Americans and the queer community. Lunch included a pasta bar, featuring salad and cookies with a showing of the documentary “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story.”

Following the film, attendees heard from Jackie Shane’s nieces, Andrenee Majors Douglas and  Vonnie Crawford Moore, moderated by T. Minton (they/them) of the Belcourt Theatre.

In the afternoon, Linda Williams from the MTSU Center for Health and Human Services led attendees in a Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention training course. The course taught individuals how to spot warning signs, start supportive questions and connect with others to help them find hope.

The final panel focused on asking hard-hitting questions to faculty members about the safety and inclusion of MTSU LGBTQ+ students. 

Evening events took attendees out of the Student Union ballroom and into the game room for some fun. People were taught how to play pool, got their coins stolen from them in “Mario Party” and fell off cliffs in “Smash Bros.” Whether a pro at gaming or a newbie, the welcoming atmosphere included everyone.

Saturday includes main events, some overlapping with one another.

Saturday, April 5, 2025, highlights

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Personal reflections on Driving Change

Panelists of volunteers open up the floor for audience members to reflect on the conference theme: Driving Change.

10:45-1:15 p.m. – The Lavender Closet Experience

Hosted by Eric Hughes (he/they), faculty from MTSU’s Women’s and Gender Studies, the Lavender Closet Experience celebrates queer joy and self-expression. The mutual aid project provides free business, casual and formal wear. Professionals will be there to offer fashion, hair and beauty advice.

1:30-3 p.m. – Networking/Community Organizing 

An opportunity to connect with religious and community organizations

3:15-4:15 p.m. – Lavender Celebration of Graduates

A celebration of graduates from all backgrounds and recognizing their achievements 

7 p.m. – LGBT Plus College Conference Awards Dinner

A dinner celebrating the achievements of conference attendees and presenters

Creative Commons: A Collaborative Art Experience

  • 11-12 p.m. – Crocheting with Trent Jackson
  • 12- 1:30 p.m. – Filmmaking with MTSU Queer Media Student Alliance
  • 1:30-3 p.m. – Songwriting Session with Turtle 

Day two of LGBT Plus College Conference: Queer Asian Americans, MTSU LGBTQ+ students and a game night