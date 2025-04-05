The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Day two of LGBT Plus College Conference: Awards, Lavender Closet and graduation

Victoria Stone, ReporterApril 5, 2025
Sam McIntyre
MTSU held the LGBT Plus College Conference in the Student Union building, with the final day on April 5, 2025.

The third and final day of the LGBT Plus College Conference at MTSU celebrated attendees with roundtable discussions, creative collaborations, and awards.

Before the highly anticipated Lavender Closet experience, participants came together to talk about what driving change means to them. Attendees talked about why they joined MT Lambda, interactions they’ve had on campus and how they came together as a community to celebrate each other.

Many overlapping creative sessions were held during the day, including crocheting with Trent Jackson, filmmaking with the MTSU Queer Media Student Alliance and a songwriting session with musician Turtle.

The Lavender Closet experience was the longest event of the conference.

Though it started late, it showcased the beautiful volunteer work of community organizations. Attendees picked through a constant stream of free clothes and several free makeup products and applicators. Rutherford County Pride handed out several stickers, buttons and information about upcoming pride events. LGBTQ+ friendly businesses like Prismatic Society also shared tips on hair.

The free goodies for conference attendees did not end at the Lavender Closet. Attendees networked with over 20 community, religious and healthcare organizations across the state. The organizations passed out things like stickers, buttons, brochures, contraceptives and bracelets.

Lavender Graduation in the afternoon was a short yet powerful ceremony. Started in 1995 by lesbian professor Ronni Sanlo at the University of Michigan, a lavender graduation seeks to recognize and celebrate LGBTQ+ graduates. 

Keynote speaker U.S. Navy veteran and Metro Nashville council member Olivi Hill spoke candidly about her life. She encouraged attendees to come out themselves in solidarity with the trans community. Two lavender graduates over Zoom from Cairo, Egypt, and Huntsville, Alabama, were honored with custom-made stoles.

An awards dinner hosted by co-founder of the Rutherford County Library Audience, Tiffany Fee and author Kayla Gore marked an end to the conference. MTSU alumni Turtle performed an acoustic set before dinner, and keynote speaker United Church of Christ Chaplin Dahron Johnson spoke about change both good and bad for the queer community.

Award Winners

  • Harold Whitesdale Ally in Diversity – Joe Walker (he/him) – Advent Lutheran/Lavender Closet
  • Marisa Richmond Civic Advocacy Award – Brit Manor (he/him) – Nashville-Davidson Sheriff’s Office 
  • Community Excellence Award – Eric Hughes (he/him) – Lavender Closet
  • MTSU Lambda Association Wayne C. Rosing LGBTQ + Advocacy Award – Yvette Clark (she/her) – Vice President of Information Technology and CIO, Middle Tennessee State University 
  • LGBT Plus College Conference Award – All members of MT Lambda

When all the MT Lambda members were presented with the LGBT Plus College Conference award, MT Lambda president Rio Martinez gave a tearful tribute to Serenity Birdsong.

The MTSU Lambda Association Heroes Scholarship was awarded to three MT Lambda members for their advocacy and leadership in MT Lambda.

William Langston ended the evening by thanking all of the sponsors and MTSU departments who made it all possible; he reiterated the need for community in this current administration. Dallas College was meant to come to the conference, but their administration would not allow it.

After the last thanks from the hosts, all winners and nominees were invited on stage for photos. 

Though the threat of tornadoes and floods outside loomed, the joy inside could not be brought down. Attendees laughed, cried, educated, evaluated and came together as a community to celebrate and support one another.

